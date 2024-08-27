Prep Athlete of the Week: Hali Anderson

In a rebuilding year for the Kendrick Tigers girls basketball team, junior Hali Anderson stepped up as what newly installed coach Blair Moore called “a big-time leader.”

The 5-foot-10 post led the team in scoring, averaging over 17 points per game, and had one of her biggest performances of all near the end of the season as she notched five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to head up a 53-27 Class 2A district tournament win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Feb. 8.

“She definitely had a lot of momentum toward the end of the season,” Moore said. “She was just playing well, and was a key factor in the games we won.”

Moore estimated that Anderson averaged over 17 points per game in addition to registering substantially in other statistical categories.