Prep Athlete of the Week: Hali Anderson

In a rebuilding year for the Kendrick Tigers girls basketball team, junior Hali Anderson stepped up as what newly installed coach Blair Moore called “a big-time leader.”
The 5-foot-10 post led the team in scoring, averaging over 17 points per game, and had one of her biggest performances of all near the end of the season as she notched five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to head up a 53-27 Class 2A district tournament win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Feb. 8.
“She definitely had a lot of momentum toward the end of the season,” Moore said. “She was just playing well, and was a key factor in the games we won.”
Moore estimated that Anderson averaged over 17 points per game in addition to registering substantially in other statistical categories.
“She does everything,” he said. “She can post up, she can shoot, she can dribble, she can drive — she’s a pretty well-rounded player.”
Though the Tigers’ season is now over, Moore anticipates that Anderson will keep active with club basketball over the summer in addition to her other academic and athletic pursuits.
“I know she has a lot of aspirations on continuing education after high school,” Moore said. “She’s very motivated on the basketball court and off, with friendships and schooling and her future.”
Apart from basketball, Anderson has also been a varsity standout for Kendrick in volleyball and softball.