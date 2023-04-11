Hannah Robertson

The Moscow softball team is 8-4 through its first 11 games, which is its best start to a season in over a decade. One of the Bears’ biggest contributors so far this season has been sophomore Hannah Robertson.

On March 30, Robertson helped Moscow notch a three-inning, mercy-rule victory against its cross-town rivals, the Pullman Greyhounds. This performance put her in line for her first career P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week award.

