The Moscow softball team is 8-4 through its first 11 games, which is its best start to a season in over a decade. One of the Bears’ biggest contributors so far this season has been sophomore Hannah Robertson.
On March 30, Robertson helped Moscow notch a three-inning, mercy-rule victory against its cross-town rivals, the Pullman Greyhounds. This performance put her in line for her first career P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week award.
During the Bears’ 29-0 thrashing of the Greyhounds, Robertson notched four hits, including a double and a grand slam.
“That was really exciting,” Moscow softball coach Eric Kiblen said. “That was her first career home run and it just happened to be a grand slam. That was an awesome moment for her.”
The third/first baseman has added six more extra-base hits in 2023, with five doubles and a triple. She is second on the team in hits with 19 and has a batting average of .514.
“She’s worked really hard this year,” Kiblen said. “She has a really good attitude. Oftentimes, it’s hard to tell if she had a bad or a good game because she stays level all the way through.”
Additionally, she leads Moscow in RBI with 21, which ranks third in the Idaho 4A classification. She is second on the team in slugging percentage with 0.783 and is third on the team in on-base percentage at 0.561.