Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 10, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayden Line

August Frank/Tribune

Prospects for Hayden Line’s senior football season with Clarkston might have looked doubtful after he went out of the Bantams’ season debut against Moscow with a concussion.

As it turns out, the 6-foot-2 quarterback recovered in style. He passed for 376 yards and six touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown for good measure during a 54-33 victory against Omak on Sept. 27. The performance won him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“Hayden has had an incredible start to his senior season,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “His ability to make big plays in the run game and passing game has led us to be in a great position within our league. Looking forward to watching him lead our team down the stretch run of our season.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Line was a receiver and backup quarterback for previous Clarkston standout Carter Steinwand prior to this year.

“Just learning from (Steinwand) helped a lot,” he said. “Playing receiver last year helped with my receivers, too. I know what it’s like — routes and stuff.”

After dropping their first two games, the Bantams have now won three straight with Line’s help. His goals for the remainder of this season include “beating West Valley, being league champs and going to State.”

Apart from football, Line has also been a baseball standout for the Bantams and the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team. He aspires to play college baseball after graduating from Clarkston next spring, and is looking into multiple juco and NAIA offers.

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 10
Cougs want to ‘Remember that feeling’
SportsOct. 10
Pullman, Clarkston take cross country dual wins
SportsOct. 9
Jaxton Eck making his own name at Idaho
SportsOct. 9
COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT
Related
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 5
SportsOct. 9
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 5
Patrick Mahomes throws for 331 yards as Chiefs shut down Saints on MNF
SportsOct. 8
Patrick Mahomes throws for 331 yards as Chiefs shut down Saints on MNF
Little time for Seattle to make fixes with 49ers coming to town
SportsOct. 8
Little time for Seattle to make fixes with 49ers coming to town
COMMENTARY: Vandals’ style of play is unsexy, but effective
SportsOct. 8
COMMENTARY: Vandals’ style of play is unsexy, but effective
COMMENTARY: Trust Dickert: WSU’s O-line gradually improving
SportsOct. 8
COMMENTARY: Trust Dickert: WSU’s O-line gradually improving
Bengals celebrate seniors with dominant finale
SportsOct. 6
Bengals celebrate seniors with dominant finale
No. 10 Idaho uses 2 QBs, late defensive stop to earn its latest ranked victory
SportsOct. 6
No. 10 Idaho uses 2 QBs, late defensive stop to earn its latest ranked victory
FIRST LOOK: No. 10 Idaho celebrates homecoming with victory over No. 25 NAU
SportsOct. 6
FIRST LOOK: No. 10 Idaho celebrates homecoming with victory over No. 25 NAU
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy