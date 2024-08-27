Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayden Line

Prospects for Hayden Line’s senior football season with Clarkston might have looked doubtful after he went out of the Bantams’ season debut against Moscow with a concussion.

As it turns out, the 6-foot-2 quarterback recovered in style. He passed for 376 yards and six touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown for good measure during a 54-33 victory against Omak on Sept. 27. The performance won him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“Hayden has had an incredible start to his senior season,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “His ability to make big plays in the run game and passing game has led us to be in a great position within our league. Looking forward to watching him lead our team down the stretch run of our season.”