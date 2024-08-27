Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayden Line

Prospects for Hayden Line’s senior football season with Clarkston might have looked doubtful after he went out of the Bantams’ season debut against Moscow with a concussion.
As it turns out, the 6-foot-2 quarterback recovered in style. He passed for 376 yards and six touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown for good measure during a 54-33 victory against Omak on Sept. 27. The performance won him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Hayden has had an incredible start to his senior season,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “His ability to make big plays in the run game and passing game has led us to be in a great position within our league. Looking forward to watching him lead our team down the stretch run of our season.”
Line was a receiver and backup quarterback for previous Clarkston standout Carter Steinwand prior to this year.
“Just learning from (Steinwand) helped a lot,” he said. “Playing receiver last year helped with my receivers, too. I know what it’s like — routes and stuff.”
After dropping their first two games, the Bantams have now won three straight with Line’s help. His goals for the remainder of this season include “beating West Valley, being league champs and going to State.”
Apart from football, Line has also been a baseball standout for the Bantams and the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team. He aspires to play college baseball after graduating from Clarkston next spring, and is looking into multiple juco and NAIA offers.