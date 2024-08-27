Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayley McNeal

Hayley McNeal of Potlatch had what she called the best performance of her career as she won the 152-pound girls championship in the Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational held Jan. 3-4 at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.
The victory, which continued an undefeated season through that point, resulted in her being voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It’s quite an accomplishment really,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said of the title. “Rollie Lane this year was largest that it’s ever been.”
There were over 80 girls teams from across several states at the event, which McNeal entered as the third seed after placing each of the last three years. She won a convincing decision over reigning Idaho Class 3A state champion Roxy Sheen of Buhl in the title round.
Bryngelson attributed McNeal’s win in part to her adaptability and work on countering the fireman’s carry, which is a specialty of Sheen’s.
“When we were in practice, I’d tell my boys, ‘Every time you wrestle with Hayley, I want you to do a fireman on her,’” Bryngelson said.
McNeal first got into club wrestling at age 4 and has continued in the sport ever since. She placed sixth, fourth and second at State her freshman, sophomore and junior years in high school, respectively. She won her first 22 matches of this season before dropping one contest to defending Class 2A state champion Elise Twait of Meridian, and hopes to avenge that loss and claim a title at this year’s state tournament.
McNeal also competes for Potlatch in volleyball and softball, and was part of a state title-winning team in the latter sport as a freshman.