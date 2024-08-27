Prep Athlete of the Week: Hayley McNeal

Hayley McNeal of Potlatch had what she called the best performance of her career as she won the 152-pound girls championship in the Rollie Lane Wrestling Invitational held Jan. 3-4 at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.

The victory, which continued an undefeated season through that point, resulted in her being voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“It’s quite an accomplishment really,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said of the title. “Rollie Lane this year was largest that it’s ever been.”

There were over 80 girls teams from across several states at the event, which McNeal entered as the third seed after placing each of the last three years. She won a convincing decision over reigning Idaho Class 3A state champion Roxy Sheen of Buhl in the title round.