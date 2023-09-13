Potlatch quarterback Jack Clark accounted for more than 150 yards of offense and four touchdowns as the Loggers made a statement in their season football debut with a 74-8 rout of Genesee on Sept. 1.

“I think everything should go to Mr. Ball; he calls really good plays,” Clark said. “And my line. I can’t do anything without those guys, so having them upfront really makes everything easier.”

