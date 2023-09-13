Potlatch quarterback Jack Clark accounted for more than 150 yards of offense and four touchdowns as the Loggers made a statement in their season football debut with a 74-8 rout of Genesee on Sept. 1.
“I think everything should go to Mr. Ball; he calls really good plays,” Clark said. “And my line. I can’t do anything without those guys, so having them upfront really makes everything easier.”
For his performance, the 5-foot-9 senior was rewarded by readers with recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s a very good athlete and has become a really great leader,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said of Clark. “Knows that we’re relying on him to make big plays. … He’s very elusive; tough to get down 1-on-1. He makes it difficult. He’s very quick, makes people miss, he’s a real accurate passer, and (he) makes good decisions.”
Clark, who did not play football as a freshman, was a reserve quarterback in his sophomore season before becoming the starter last year. Ball feels that Clark did a standout job his junior season, but was somewhat “lost in the shuffle” for recognition among multiple talented Whitepine League quarterbacks that were on the field, and has the potential distinguish himself even more this go ‘round.
“I think he’s going to make a statement that he’s a pretty darn good quarterback,” Ball said.
Clark has also played for the Loggers in basketball and baseball, and gained Prep Athlete of the Week recognition for the latter sport after an ace pitching effort at Districts this past spring. In addition to being an athletic standout for Potlatch, he was voted the school’s ASB president this year.
“I want to go undefeated this season,” Clark said when asked about goals for his senior campaign. “I think we have a really good team — a good shot at it — and of course I want to go to State, and I want to do pretty good down there.”