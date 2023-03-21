Orofino junior Jaelyn Miller has had a few big-hitting performances in her softball career with the Maniacs.
She recorded another one on the opening day of the season earlier this month, notching four hits including a triple as Orofino defeated Bonners Ferry 15-5 in the second game of a doubleheader. In honor of her effort, Miller was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“For the first (day) of the season, I felt like it was pretty good,” Miller said of the showing, which she still felt did not represent her “full potential” so early on.
The 5-foot-4 shortstop has been playing softball since moving to Orofino in elementary school, when she quickly “fell in love” with the game. Her stated goal for this season is “just to better myself as a person, and also just to be a good teammate and a good leader — like a big role model for my team.”
In addition to batting, Miller excels at on-field communication, which is a key job of the shortstop position.
Once the spring season is done, she intends to stay active over the summer, including traveling to play a tournament in Barcelona, Spain.
Apart from softball, Miller also plays as a post with the Maniacs’ girls basketball team, for which she has regularly put up double-digit point totals in games.