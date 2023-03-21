Orofino junior Jaelyn Miller has had a few big-hitting performances in her softball career with the Maniacs.

She recorded another one on the opening day of the season earlier this month, notching four hits including a triple as Orofino defeated Bonners Ferry 15-5 in the second game of a doubleheader. In honor of her effort, Miller was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

