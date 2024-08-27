Prep Athlete of the Week: James Greene

James Greene of Moscow wrestling recorded four consecutive pins in the course of earning a 175-pound title at the George Wild Tournament in Kellogg, Idaho, late last month.
The run moved him to 11-0 on the season through that point and turned the heads of Tribune readers, who voted him Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I think he’s putting together a great senior season so far,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “He’s working hard in the room. He’s making the adjustments he’s got to make. He’s learning from his matches and keeping his eyes on the prize.”
This award comes almost exactly one year after Greene was previously voted Prep Athlete of the Week for claiming a 165-pound title at the M2 Mallet Tournament in Spokane.
He wound up hampered by an ankle injury late in his ‘23-24 campaign and did not perform as well as he would have liked, but has spent the intervening time “working in the offseason, working in practice, working hard lifting, doing whatever I can to prepare,” he said, and believes he is better than ever at the sport, in which he has participated since he was 5 years old.
“It’s my last year in high school,” said Greene, who was fresh off a first-round pin in a dual against Kellogg on Wednesday that moved his current season record to 15-2. “Senior year, and I have goals, and it’s now or never to accomplish them. I want to be state champion — biggest one. The other ones are working up to there. Since I was a freshman, I always pictured myself standing on top of the podium; I’m going to give it my all, work as hard as I can, to get that goal.”