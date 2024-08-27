Prep Athlete of the Week: James Greene

This award comes almost exactly one year after Greene was previously voted Prep Athlete of the Week for claiming a 165-pound title at the M2 Mallet Tournament in Spokane.

He wound up hampered by an ankle injury late in his ‘23-24 campaign and did not perform as well as he would have liked, but has spent the intervening time “working in the offseason, working in practice, working hard lifting, doing whatever I can to prepare,” he said, and believes he is better than ever at the sport, in which he has participated since he was 5 years old.

“It’s my last year in high school,” said Greene, who was fresh off a first-round pin in a dual against Kellogg on Wednesday that moved his current season record to 15-2. “Senior year, and I have goals, and it’s now or never to accomplish them. I want to be state champion — biggest one. The other ones are working up to there. Since I was a freshman, I always pictured myself standing on top of the podium; I’m going to give it my all, work as hard as I can, to get that goal.”