Potlatch junior Jaxon Vowels finished the boys basketball season strong.
The 6-foot-4 forward put up a career-high 37 points plus 12 rebounds during an Idaho Class 1A Division I state elimination-game win against Victory Charter, then added 21 points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Carey to help seal the consolation title.
“Toward the end of the year, I started to hit my stride and it really showed in the state tournament,” Vowels said.
As an added exclamation point to his late-season run, he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Jaxon, really over the last eight games, shot and played really well on the offensive end and did some really good things,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “His shooting percentages went way up the last six, seven, eight games. He helped us to reach the state tournament and do what we did at the state tournament.”
Vowels averaged 14.8 points and eight rebounds per game for the season as a whole, leading the Loggers in both categories. Ball said that Vowels has “shown steady improvement from year-to-year” and been a “good role model” throughout his high school career, and hopes to see that trend continue.
“He spends a lot of time working on his dunking after practice,” Ball said. “He really wants to be able to be a good dunker next season.”
With the arrival of spring sports, Vowels is now moving into baseball season, during which he will play as a pitcher and first baseman for the Loggers.