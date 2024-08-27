Prep Athlete of the Week: Jett Slusser

Pomeroy quarterback Jett Slusser accounted for six touchdowns and broke the school single-season record for offensive yardage in the process as the Pirates took on Naselle in Washington Class 1B state tournament play on Nov. 23.

It was ultimately a losing effort, ending 60-50 in the Comets’ favor, but Slusser’s performance produced a win of another kind as he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Impressive as his six-TD, 398-offensive-yard output against Naselle may have been, it was nothing out of the ordinary for the senior captain.

“(He led us) like he has all season,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “He led us in rushing and in passing.”