SportsDecember 6, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Jett Slusser

Pomeroy QB Jett Slusser broke records with 6 TDs, 398 yards in a season-ending loss in the state playoffs

Jett Slusser
Jett Slusser August Frank/Tribune

Pomeroy quarterback Jett Slusser accounted for six touchdowns and broke the school single-season record for offensive yardage in the process as the Pirates took on Naselle in Washington Class 1B state tournament play on Nov. 23.

It was ultimately a losing effort, ending 60-50 in the Comets’ favor, but Slusser’s performance produced a win of another kind as he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Impressive as his six-TD, 398-offensive-yard output against Naselle may have been, it was nothing out of the ordinary for the senior captain.

“(He led us) like he has all season,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “He led us in rushing and in passing.”

Slusser, who set a new single-game record for Pomeroy with eight touchdowns against Garfield-Palouse earlier in the season, was named Southeast 1B League Wheat Division offensive player of the year and also received defensive first-team all-league recognition as a linebacker.

“Tremendous team leader for us,” Kimble said. “After the loss to Naselle, he gave a really inspiring speech to the team about how special the memories were. He’s been that kind of leader; kind of our spark plug for everything that we did this year.”

He also helped Pomeroy win an academic state title, and will be joining his teammates as they are presented with the plaque on Friday.

“He’s not only good on the field, but he’s good in the classroom as well,” Kimble said.

Having finished his high school football career, Slusser is now embarking on his senior season as point guard for Pirate basketball.

