Prep Athlete of the Week: Joely Slyter

Joely Slyter

Lewiston sophomore Joely Slyter recently became the first girls state wrestling champion in school history.

The 100-pounder pinned her first three opponents and won via a 17-2 technical fall in the final. For another cherry on top of her dominant run, Slyter was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

