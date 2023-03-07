Prep Athlete of the Week: Joely Slyter

Lewiston sophomore Joely Slyter recently became the first girls state wrestling champion in school history.
The 100-pounder pinned her first three opponents and won via a 17-2 technical fall in the final. For another cherry on top of her dominant run, Slyter was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s got really slick technique,” said Lewiston coach Colton Maddy. “She stays really calm for the most part — a big focus this year was staying calm in the big situations. She knows how to dig deep and get points.”
Slyter went undefeated against girls competition this season and intends to continue wrestling through the high school offseason at freestyle and Greco-Roman events, with her sights set on a title at the Junior Nationals this July in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Women’s wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the entire country,” Maddy said. “This year was the first year they moved the girls up to a (Round of) 16 bracket at State. That was a huge deal for girls wrestling in Idaho, and it’s just growing more and more each year.”
Maddy expressed optimism that Slyter, who also runs cross country for the Bengals, will be able to add two more state wrestling titles to her ledger before graduating.
“Great student,” he added. “Has really good grades; exactly what we want out of our athletes.”