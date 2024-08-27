Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette

Following the conclusion of her high school basketball career last week, Kathryn Burnette of Potlatch has received a going-away present.

The 6-foot center, who had turned heads with a 22-point, 20-rebound performance in a 49-48 win for the Loggers against Logos of Moscow on Jan. 30, was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week. That she should achieve the honor is rendered all the more impressive by the fact that it was her first season turning out for the basketball team since she was a freshman.

“Overall, just really happy I came back for my senior year,” Burnette said. “I appreciate my coaches, who were patient with me after my three-year break.”

Potlatch coach Kevin Scheffler praised Burnette as a “very coachable gal” who worked hard in practice to lead the Loggers this season.