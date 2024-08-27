Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette

Following the conclusion of her high school basketball career last week, Kathryn Burnette of Potlatch has received a going-away present.
The 6-foot center, who had turned heads with a 22-point, 20-rebound performance in a 49-48 win for the Loggers against Logos of Moscow on Jan. 30, was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week. That she should achieve the honor is rendered all the more impressive by the fact that it was her first season turning out for the basketball team since she was a freshman.
“Overall, just really happy I came back for my senior year,” Burnette said. “I appreciate my coaches, who were patient with me after my three-year break.”
Potlatch coach Kevin Scheffler praised Burnette as a “very coachable gal” who worked hard in practice to lead the Loggers this season.
“As a senior, she has done a great job for us,” he said. “She’s very strong, so she gets a lot of rebounds — works real hard inside.”
In addition to basketball, Burnette has competed for Potlatch in volleyball and track-and-field while participating in FFA and yearbook extracurriculars. A reigning Idaho Class 2A state girls shot put champion, Burnette is now gearing up for her senior campaign with the Logger track team.
“My goal is just to improve from last season,” she said of the upcoming track campaign. “That’s the nice thing with track, is that you’re really competing against yourself.”
Readers will be able to continue following Burnette’s exploits in the Tribune’s pages after she graduates from Potlatch, as she has committed to the Washington State track-and-field program beginning this fall semester. She plans to major in kinesiology with an eye toward becoming a P.E. teacher or personal trainer.