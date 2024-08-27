Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsFebruary 14, 2025

Prep Athlete of the Week: Kathryn Burnette

Kathryn Burnette
Kathryn BurnetteCourtesy photo

Following the conclusion of her high school basketball career last week, Kathryn Burnette of Potlatch has received a going-away present.

The 6-foot center, who had turned heads with a 22-point, 20-rebound performance in a 49-48 win for the Loggers against Logos of Moscow on Jan. 30, was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week. That she should achieve the honor is rendered all the more impressive by the fact that it was her first season turning out for the basketball team since she was a freshman.

“Overall, just really happy I came back for my senior year,” Burnette said. “I appreciate my coaches, who were patient with me after my three-year break.”

Potlatch coach Kevin Scheffler praised Burnette as a “very coachable gal” who worked hard in practice to lead the Loggers this season.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“As a senior, she has done a great job for us,” he said. “She’s very strong, so she gets a lot of rebounds — works real hard inside.”

In addition to basketball, Burnette has competed for Potlatch in volleyball and track-and-field while participating in FFA and yearbook extracurriculars. A reigning Idaho Class 2A state girls shot put champion, Burnette is now gearing up for her senior campaign with the Logger track team.

“My goal is just to improve from last season,” she said of the upcoming track campaign. “That’s the nice thing with track, is that you’re really competing against yourself.”

Readers will be able to continue following Burnette’s exploits in the Tribune’s pages after she graduates from Potlatch, as she has committed to the Washington State track-and-field program beginning this fall semester. She plans to major in kinesiology with an eye toward becoming a P.E. teacher or personal trainer.

Related
SportsFeb. 14
With deep Lapwai roots, Arizona State’s Xavier Guillory hono...
SportsFeb. 14
AREA ROUNDUP: Bantams end girls basketball regular season on...
SportsFeb. 14
Idaho guard Kolton Mitchell making the most of newfound oppo...
SportsFeb. 13
Pirates champs at high tide
Related
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River defense key to girls basketball district title
SportsFeb. 13
AREA ROUNDUP: Salmon River defense key to girls basketball district title
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 22
SportsFeb. 13
Vote for Prep Athlete of the Week: Week 22
ANALYSIS: 5 questions facing Mariners ahead of spring training
SportsFeb. 13
ANALYSIS: 5 questions facing Mariners ahead of spring training
Genesee claims first girls basketball district title in two decades
SportsFeb. 12
Genesee claims first girls basketball district title in two decades
Community Sports Report: Valley All-Star Cheer team takes third at Nationals
SportsFeb. 12
Community Sports Report: Valley All-Star Cheer team takes third at Nationals
AREA ROUNDUP: Huskies edge past Mustangs to extend season in district tourney
SportsFeb. 12
AREA ROUNDUP: Huskies edge past Mustangs to extend season in district tourney
Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning OC Moore named Saints head coach
SportsFeb. 12
Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning OC Moore named Saints head coach
Grangeville Bulldogs’ tenacious defense, sharp shooting help secure a ninth straight district championship
SportsFeb. 11
Grangeville Bulldogs’ tenacious defense, sharp shooting help secure a ninth straight district championship
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy