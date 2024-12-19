Prep Athlete of the Week: Kylie Schumacher

When the Grangeville Bulldogs stepped up to take on a larger-division foe in girls basketball action earlier this month, Kylie Schumacher stepped as well.

The junior tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-54 victory over Grangeville on Dec. 6 — an effort that would help her win recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“I think I just started the game with the mindset of wanting to win, because I know a lot of the Grangeville girls and I just wanted to beat them,” Schumacher said. “I just really wanted to win and the team wanted to win, and we played well together.”