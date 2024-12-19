Prep Athlete of the Week: Kylie Schumacher

When the Grangeville Bulldogs stepped up to take on a larger-division foe in girls basketball action earlier this month, Kylie Schumacher stepped as well.
The junior tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-54 victory over Grangeville on Dec. 6 — an effort that would help her win recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I think I just started the game with the mindset of wanting to win, because I know a lot of the Grangeville girls and I just wanted to beat them,” Schumacher said. “I just really wanted to win and the team wanted to win, and we played well together.”
Coach Lori Mader emphasized the completeness of her 5-foot-10 post’s performance.
“She did a great job plugging the middle on defense,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “She also has the ability to create offensively and get to the hole. Kylie was absolutely the game-changer.”
Schumacher first played basketball in the second grade when her parents introduced her to a youth program, and has stuck with it ever since. Mader called her an “absolute pleasure to coach” with a “great knowledge of the game.”
Schumacher also competes as an outside hitter for the Pirates in volleyball. Off the court, she serves as president of the “Prairie League” girls club and as the student body spirit leader.