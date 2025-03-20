Prep Athlete of the Week: Kyra Brantner

Kyra Brantner of Garfield-Palouse girls basketball was strong all season, but she stood out perhaps more than ever as the Viking girls made a postseason run to the Washington Class 2B state final earlier this month.

“Ever since we hit the playoffs, she turned it up a notch,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “That game, her speed — they couldn’t stop it. She got up and down the court; she made layins; she had great passes for people to get open layins.”

The 5-foot-8 sophomore guard scored 16 points in the Vikings’ state quarterfinal victory over Yakama Tribal, then had 19 points and claimed seven rebounds to lead her team past Waterville-Mansfield in the semifinals. Though Gar-Pal would come up short in the state title game, Brantner got a cherry on top of her season in another form as she was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.