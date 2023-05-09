Levi Anderson of Moscow baseball “definitely had everything working,” according to pitching coach Matt Larkins, as he delivered a no-hitter in an April 25 Class 4A Inland Empire League win for the Bears against Sandpoint.
“He was mixing his pitches and definitely kept Sandpoint off balance,” Larkins said.
The standout performance would help Anderson gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He works really hard,” Larkins said. “He’s got a really electric fastball, and a good breaking ball and he really does well locating his fast ball to both sides of the plate.”
A junior, Anderson has been a varsity pitcher since last year. This season, he has pitched 62 strikeouts in a total of 38 innings — an average of 1.63 strikeouts per inning — to lead the team at the mound.
“He’s really just had great command in pretty much every outing that he’s had,” Larkins said, pointing to Anderson’s most recent success throwing 10 strikeouts in six innings of a district tournament victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Anderson has also played basketball for the Bears and American Legion baseball for the Moscow Blue Devils. Away from the world of sports, he works at the Breakfast Club restaurant in downtown Moscow.
