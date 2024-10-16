Prep Athlete of the Week: Maddox Kirkland

Stepping into the starting quarterback role for the three-time returning state champion Kendrick football team this season, one might say that Maddox Kirkland had big shoes to fill.

Fortunately, the sophomore is a Size 13.

Kirkland has impressed with offensive production throughout the season — never more so than in a 68-6 Class 2A Whitepine League win for the Tigers against then-fellow-unbeaten Potlatch on Oct. 4. Generally known as a pass-dominant QB, Kirkland added two rushing scores to his three passing during the Tigers’ tour de force. It was little wonder, then, that he was soon afterward voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“He definitely slid under the radar a little bit,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said of Kirkland, who played JV quarterback for the Tigers last year while longtime standout Ty Koepp started his senior season with varsity. “I think a lot of people and a lot of teams expected a different quarterback to start for us, but Maddox proved early in the season and even in summer camp that he was going to be the guy.”