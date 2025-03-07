Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 7, 2025

Prep Athlete of the Week: Mason Faling

Mason Faling
Mason Faling

Mason Faling of Lewiston had his work cut out for him at the 5A district tournament late last month.

Faling’s 150-pound bracket contained three different players ranked among the top six in the state for the division, himself included.

The third-seeded Bengal would defy the odds and score a revenge victory over Lakeland of Rathdrum’s Austin Howell to clinch the title and a berth to State.

He would also gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Mason had been looking for a rematch with Howell all season since losing to him in December,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “Mason was excited for that rematch all week.”

Faling trailed through the first round, but rallied to pin Howell late in the second, at which time “our whole bench erupted,” according to Maddy. The sophomore would go on to place fourth at the Idaho Class 5A state tournament, improving on a non-medal showing at State his freshman year.

“He’s a great kid,” Maddy said. “He’s so great to work with — he works hard and he listens well. He’s a great student, and that work ethic you see in the mat room as well.”

In addition to his athletic and academic endeavors, Faling is active with Lewiston’s 4H club and works as a lifeguard at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center. After finishing school, he aspires to become an Air Force pilot, and he has begun taking flight lessons with that goal in mind.

Related
SportsMar. 7
Hornets sting Maniacs in state tourney
SportsMar. 7
Warrior basketball teams learn fates for Nationals
SportsMar. 7
Tigers bare their teeth at State
SportsMar. 7
Lewiston boys hoops falls to Twin Falls on Day 1 of state to...
Related
Kubs, Bulldogs, Vikings reach state basketball semifinals
SportsMar. 7
Kubs, Bulldogs, Vikings reach state basketball semifinals
High seeds, high hopes for State
SportsMar. 6
High seeds, high hopes for State
Idaho, WSU set to begin conference hoops tournaments
SportsMar. 6
Idaho, WSU set to begin conference hoops tournaments
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsMar. 6
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
Washington State extends basketball coaches Ethridge, Riley
SportsMar. 6
Washington State extends basketball coaches Ethridge, Riley
AREA ROUNDUP: Lewis-Clark State women’s hoops, Washington State men’s and women’s teams rack up all-conference honors
SportsMar. 6
AREA ROUNDUP: Lewis-Clark State women’s hoops, Washington State men’s and women’s teams rack up all-conference honors
Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football
SportsMar. 5
Bye says goodbye, for now, to Bantam football
LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU
SportsMar. 5
LC State tough in conference championship loss to No. 2 SOU
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy