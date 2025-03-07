Prep Athlete of the Week: Mason Faling

Mason Faling of Lewiston had his work cut out for him at the 5A district tournament late last month.

Faling’s 150-pound bracket contained three different players ranked among the top six in the state for the division, himself included.

The third-seeded Bengal would defy the odds and score a revenge victory over Lakeland of Rathdrum’s Austin Howell to clinch the title and a berth to State.

He would also gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.