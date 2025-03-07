Prep Athlete of the Week: Mason Faling

Mason Faling of Lewiston had his work cut out for him at the 5A district tournament late last month.
Faling’s 150-pound bracket contained three different players ranked among the top six in the state for the division, himself included.
The third-seeded Bengal would defy the odds and score a revenge victory over Lakeland of Rathdrum’s Austin Howell to clinch the title and a berth to State.
He would also gain recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Mason had been looking for a rematch with Howell all season since losing to him in December,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “Mason was excited for that rematch all week.”
Faling trailed through the first round, but rallied to pin Howell late in the second, at which time “our whole bench erupted,” according to Maddy. The sophomore would go on to place fourth at the Idaho Class 5A state tournament, improving on a non-medal showing at State his freshman year.
“He’s a great kid,” Maddy said. “He’s so great to work with — he works hard and he listens well. He’s a great student, and that work ethic you see in the mat room as well.”
In addition to his athletic and academic endeavors, Faling is active with Lewiston’s 4H club and works as a lifeguard at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center. After finishing school, he aspires to become an Air Force pilot, and he has begun taking flight lessons with that goal in mind.