Prep Athlete of the Week: Matthew Oatman

In a must-win boys basketball game for the Kamiah Kubs on Feb. 27, senior Matthew Oatman stepped up to help keep his team’s state tournament hopes alive.

The 5-foot-11 shooting guard put up a team-high 25 points to lead the Kubs past Logos of Moscow 75-50, emphatically avenging a defeat from their regular-season finale. The result advanced Kamiah to a state play-in game it would win even more decisively before making a run to the Idaho Class 2A state final.

Oatman’s high school hoops career is now over, but he received a going-away present as he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

“He was a little bit late to the team due to some other issues to start the year, but really came in and contributed quite a bit as a senior,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “Basketball is obviously his favorite sport. He’s been playing with these guys for several years, between (cousin) Everett (Oatman), Dave (Kludt) and Jack Engledow.