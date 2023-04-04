Megan Highfill of Moscow has been nigh-unstoppable at the plate for the Bears in the opening weeks of softball season.
The junior batted a staggering 12-for-13 with five home runs during the Win the Pitch tournament last month in Caldwell, Idaho. She also hit for the cycle during a 29-0 border battle rout against Pullman last week.
It is no wonder, then, that she has gained recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“She’s having an outstanding start to the season,” Moscow coach Eric Kiblen said of Highfill. “Megan works extremely hard at her craft. She worked year-round for several years and this year she’s just kind of put it all together, and she’s seeing the ball really well right now.”
In addition to being a force at the plate, Highfill has played catcher every inning of the season so far and is deemed by Kiblen to be “the rock of our defense.”
Highfill used to play volleyball for the Bears as well, but “now does softball pretty much all year-round,” he said.
“She’s always led by example,” he said. “She’s a leader in the classroom and she’s been a leader on the field. A good majority of these girls have played together for a long time. I’ve always seen Megan as the leader; I’ve coached the club team. She’s an all-around good kid. Hard worker.”