Prep Athlete of the Week: Noah Crossler

Heading into the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet in Boise earlier this month, Noah Crossler of Moscow was determined to overcome a personal jinx by winning a prize that had eluded him two years running.

The junior would not only break his jinx, but shatter a state record and win the votes to be crowned the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week in the process.

Crossler had been seeded first at State in the 100-yard butterfly both his freshman and sophomore years, but settled for third and second, respectively, in the actual meets. This time around, he left no room for an upset.

Crossler clocked a winning time of 51.64 seconds, leading the field by more than three seconds and surpassing the previous meet record of 52.16 set by Jacob Ballard of Sandpoint in 2018.