Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 21, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Noah Crossler

Moscow's Noah Crossler poses with a medal at the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet Saturday, Nov. 9, at Boise’s West Ada YMCA.
Moscow's Noah Crossler poses with a medal at the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet Saturday, Nov. 9, at Boise’s West Ada YMCA.Jaina Crossler

Heading into the Idaho Class 5A state swim meet in Boise earlier this month, Noah Crossler of Moscow was determined to overcome a personal jinx by winning a prize that had eluded him two years running.

The junior would not only break his jinx, but shatter a state record and win the votes to be crowned the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week in the process.

Crossler had been seeded first at State in the 100-yard butterfly both his freshman and sophomore years, but settled for third and second, respectively, in the actual meets. This time around, he left no room for an upset.

Crossler clocked a winning time of 51.64 seconds, leading the field by more than three seconds and surpassing the previous meet record of 52.16 set by Jacob Ballard of Sandpoint in 2018.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“You should have heard the excitement in the building when he started to break away from the other swimmers in that race,” Moscow coach Shelly Ruspakka said. “All of the training he’s put in this year, and the last eight years, came down to this moment.”

Crossler also claimed a 100 backstroke victory with a time of 54.98 as he capped off an undefeated season.

“He had a goal at the beginning to go undefeated, and he accomplished that — and not all of those races were easy for him,” Ruspakka said.

Crossler took up swimming around age 8 at the suggestion of a family friend. It was not long before he was competing as a member of Vandal Aquatic club and established a year-round commitment.

In the aftermath of his historic state showing, Crossler is setting right back to training with a focus on refining his form to a level that could bring more state records and have Division I college recruitment offers flowing next year.

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Related
SportsNov. 21
LC State cross country teams running to Nationals for 24th, ...
SportsNov. 21
Thomas returns as Idaho's running back depth is tested
SportsNov. 21
AREA ROUNDUP: Idaho shuts down UC Riverside in women’s baske...
SportsNov. 21
Sports log
Related
How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11
SportsNov. 20
How Cougs, Vandals and a Bear fared in NFL Week 11
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
SportsNov. 20
Behind Washington State WR Kyle Williams’ recent hot streak
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
SportsNov. 19
COMMENTARY: Vandals perfect at home, 5-0 in the Dome
COMMENTARY: Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over
SportsNov. 19
COMMENTARY: Cougars ran out of magic, but the story is not over
Seahawks have new life after Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run
SportsNov. 19
Seahawks have new life after Smith’s possibly season-saving TD run
Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years
SportsNov. 17
Vandals go undefeated at home for first time in 28 years
No. 18 Cougars collapse in loss to New Mexico
SportsNov. 17
No. 18 Cougars collapse in loss to New Mexico
Asotin completes 19-point comeback to advance in 2B state playoffs
SportsNov. 17
Asotin completes 19-point comeback to advance in 2B state playoffs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy