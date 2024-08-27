Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher

Royce Fisher of Lewiston boys basketball has grown into a leadership role in more ways than one.

The shooting guard stood around 5-foot-10 last year when he played for the Bengals as a sophomore; now a junior, he has sprouted up all the way to 6-3, and his on-court prowess has improved by a similar margin. Fisher was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week after registering 28 points off a 10-for-14 shooting performance (including 8-for-12 from 3-point range) in a 73-48 win against Pendleton (Ore.) on Dec. 10, then leading the unbeaten Bengals again with 18 points in a 76-35 Golden Throne rivalry-game victory over Clarkston three days later.

“He's been a guy that has been in our program, worked really hard and put in a lot of time on his own time,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said of Fisher. “No surprise for me when he shoots the ball like he does. To be honest with you, I'm surprised when he misses.”