SportsJanuary 2, 2025

Prep Athlete of the Week: Royce Fisher

Sports staff

Royce Fisher of Lewiston boys basketball has grown into a leadership role in more ways than one.

The shooting guard stood around 5-foot-10 last year when he played for the Bengals as a sophomore; now a junior, he has sprouted up all the way to 6-3, and his on-court prowess has improved by a similar margin. Fisher was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week after registering 28 points off a 10-for-14 shooting performance (including 8-for-12 from 3-point range) in a 73-48 win against Pendleton (Ore.) on Dec. 10, then leading the unbeaten Bengals again with 18 points in a 76-35 Golden Throne rivalry-game victory over Clarkston three days later.

“He's been a guy that has been in our program, worked really hard and put in a lot of time on his own time,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said of Fisher. “No surprise for me when he shoots the ball like he does. To be honest with you, I'm surprised when he misses.”

In addition to having an upward growth spurt since last season, Fisher has lifted weights and put on a substantial amount of muscle, improving his physical presence on the court. Malm noted that Fisher “does it at both ends for us,” averaging several rebounds and assists per game in addition to being a consistent double-digit scorer.

Fisher took up basketball in the second grade playing for the Lewiston Fusion AAU program run by his mother Julie Fisher, who currently coaches the Bengal girls team. Having now been involved in the game for close to a decade, he calls this year’s Bengal boys “the best group I've ever played with” and credits the team dynamic for much of his individual success.

“I get open looks from them, and we all have great chemistry,” Royce Fisher said.

