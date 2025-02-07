Prep Athlete of the Week: Sage Elven

Prairie of Cottonwood has fielded a star-studded girls basketball team this season — and shining among the brightest of those stars has been junior Sage Elven.

After providing the final go-ahead points to cap off a double-double performance in a 57-56 victory over larger-division foe Grangeville on Jan. 21, the 5-foot-10 post was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Elven finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the game. On Jan. 31, she would add 16 points and five assists to help the Pirates defeat Kamiah 62-45 and seal their first regular-season Whitepine League title in over a decade. Her most recent outing saw her score 10 points in a 60-14 opening-round district tournament victory for her top-seeded team against the Logos Knights on Wednesday.