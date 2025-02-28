Prep Athlete of the Week: Seamus Wilson

Achieving a statistical triple-double; leading an upset of the top-ranked 2A team in the state; surpassing the 1,500 career points milestone — any of these feats alone would denote a red-letter night for most any high school athlete.
Seamus Wilson achieved all three at once as he piled up 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lift the Logos Knights of Moscow past the previously unbeaten Kamiah Kubs on Feb. 14. The Tribune readership took notice, and Wilson added one more distinction to the pile as he was voted Prep Athlete of the Week.
A three-sport athlete, the senior has also been a standout quarterback for the Knights’ football team and a two-time district 800-meter champion in track and field.
“Biggest thing is, he’s always been extremely competitive and tough, but he combines a football player mentality with an 800-meter runner endurance,” said Logos boys basketball coach Nate Wilson, who is Seamus Wilson’s father.
Seamus Wilson has continued to lead Logos basketball in the postseason, putting up 25 points to help the Knights top Potlatch 77-69 and stay alive in the 2A Whitepine League district tournament Wednesday. He added 19 points in a 75-50 loss in a rematch with Kamiah on Thursday that ended the Knights’ season.
In the spring, he is hoping to help the Knights “hang a banner” for track and field.
He is looking into his options to play college basketball after graduating from Logos.