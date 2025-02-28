Prep Athlete of the Week: Seamus Wilson

Achieving a statistical triple-double; leading an upset of the top-ranked 2A team in the state; surpassing the 1,500 career points milestone — any of these feats alone would denote a red-letter night for most any high school athlete.

Seamus Wilson achieved all three at once as he piled up 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lift the Logos Knights of Moscow past the previously unbeaten Kamiah Kubs on Feb. 14. The Tribune readership took notice, and Wilson added one more distinction to the pile as he was voted Prep Athlete of the Week.

A three-sport athlete, the senior has also been a standout quarterback for the Knights’ football team and a two-time district 800-meter champion in track and field.