Moscow senior Skyla Zimmerman finished her high school wrestling career with a 120-pound Idaho girls state title and an overall record of 58-0 in girls competition.
Adding to her accolades, the area girls wrestling pioneer was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
Zimmerman topped Courtney Hunt of American Falls via a 7-2 decision in the title match.
“I was nervous going into it, because I wrestled her earlier this year and it was closer,” Zimmerman said. “I was injured; I took a couple weeks off to get healthy ... I think just being prepared was what led to (the dominant win). I put in the work and I guess I got the job done.”
Zimmerman did not have the opportunity to wrestle in all-girls fields through the first half of her high school career, competing mainly against boys before the recent upsurge in girls participation.
“I think wrestling the guys through the two years — freshman and sophomore — prepared me for wrestling girls,” she said. “It really showed how much more effort I had to put in, because I wasn’t able to compete with the boys strength-wise; I had to have better technique.”
In addition to wrestling, Zimmerman is skilled in judo, with her mastery in the two combat sports bleeding over into one another. Non-school martial arts and wrestling competitions dot her calendar in the coming months.
After graduating this spring, she plans to attend Southern Oregon University, where she will wrestle for the team in the 117-pound division.