Clarkston pitcher Trace Green flirted with a no-hitter during a 17-3 Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball victory for the Bantams on April 8 against East Valley.
He did not quite reach that benchmark, as the Knights found a base hit on the second-to-last out of the game, but Green’s pitching performance plus a batting run with two base hits including a double caught the public eye, gaining him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“I felt really good going into the game,” Green said. “I was locked in, really focused that game, and was just able to go out there, have a good time, perform well.”
The 6-foot junior has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember — since he was “probably 3 or 4 years old.” He has been an integral part of an unbeaten season so far for the Bantams.
“We’ve got a lot of talent this year,” he said. “I’m seeing us going really far; be the top team in our league and make a good playoff run.”
During the offseason, Green is active with the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team. He hopes to finish out his youth career strong and perhaps continue in baseball at the next level.
“I would love just to finish out the next couple years, do as good as I can, and hopefully get a scholarship to play college ball somewhere,” he said.