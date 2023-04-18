TRACE GREEN

Trace Green

Clarkston pitcher Trace Green flirted with a no-hitter during a 17-3 Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball victory for the Bantams on April 8 against East Valley.

He did not quite reach that benchmark, as the Knights found a base hit on the second-to-last out of the game, but Green’s pitching performance plus a batting run with two base hits including a double caught the public eye, gaining him recognition as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

