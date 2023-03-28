A junior, Trenton Lorentz of Prairie is competing in his first-ever season of track and field.

The multi-sport athlete has taken right to it, as was seen recently at the Small Schools Invitational at Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah. There, he swept first-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter sprints and long jump while running a leg of a winning 400 relay for the Pirates of Cottonwood. That outing also proved good enough for status as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.