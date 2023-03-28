A junior, Trenton Lorentz of Prairie is competing in his first-ever season of track and field.
The multi-sport athlete has taken right to it, as was seen recently at the Small Schools Invitational at Bob Squires Sports Complex in Kamiah. There, he swept first-place finishes in the 100- and 200-meter sprints and long jump while running a leg of a winning 400 relay for the Pirates of Cottonwood. That outing also proved good enough for status as the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“He’s a talent,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said of Lorentz. “Big, strong, athletic runner, fast. … It’s early — I’ve only had him for a few weeks now — but I’m excited from what he’s shown so far.”
Lorentz also played football (as a standout running back who has often logged hundreds of yards of offense per game) and basketball (as a guard who regularly makes double-digit point contributions) this school year, and has played baseball in the past for Prairie. The general athleticism he has built in those sports is serving him well this spring, although Hasselstrom emphasized that he still has a long way to go on things like his jumping technique, which he expects to “get better and better as the season goes on.”
“We haven’t had the best weather at practices; he hasn’t had a whole lot of practice time,” Hasselstrom said. “He’s just kind of a natural. He’s a good kid all the way around. An integral part of the football team last year and basketball this winter; he’s kind of an all-sport athlete; good kid in the classroom. Works hard.”