Prep Athlete of the Week: Trinity Bonebrake

Taking third place in the Idaho Class 5A state tournament earlier this month, Lewiston girls soccer achieved its best finish in school history — and no player was more key to that accomplishment than Trinity Bonebrake.
The junior notched three goals over the course of the tournament, including a third-minute score that sparked the Bengals in their eventual 3-1 victory over Middleton in the third-place match.
Leading up to State, Bonebrake tallied a goal and three assists in a 5-0 victory over Vallivue of Caldwell to send the Bengals to the postseason tournament for just the third time in 30 years.
Her season was quickly punctuated with further glory as she received Inland Empire League first-team honors and was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.
“It was a really fun experience,” Bonebrake said of the state tournament run. “I feel like we definitely did really good — made school history, so that was cool. It was really fun to be part of that sort of thing with that group of girls.”
Bonebrake, who played soccer recreationally since she was “really little,” followed her older friends Olivia and Lynsie Bren into club play during elementary school. She previously garnered first-team all-league honors as a freshman.
In addition to soccer, Bonebrake competes for Lewiston track and field as a middle distance runner, and previously went to State in that sport her freshman year. Before her high school days are done, she aspires to make additional state championship trips in both sports, and has suggested she might aim for a 30-goal season as a senior for Bengal soccer.