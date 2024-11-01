Prep Athlete of the Week: Trinity Bonebrake

Taking third place in the Idaho Class 5A state tournament earlier this month, Lewiston girls soccer achieved its best finish in school history — and no player was more key to that accomplishment than Trinity Bonebrake.

The junior notched three goals over the course of the tournament, including a third-minute score that sparked the Bengals in their eventual 3-1 victory over Middleton in the third-place match.

Leading up to State, Bonebrake tallied a goal and three assists in a 5-0 victory over Vallivue of Caldwell to send the Bengals to the postseason tournament for just the third time in 30 years.