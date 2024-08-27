PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds expel Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball play

PULLMAN — Grace Kuhle went off for 37 points to head up a 71-38 Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball win for the Pullman Greyhounds against North Central of Spokane at Pullman High School on Friday.

Kuhle made 14 field goals and a near-perfect 9-for-10 free throws to achieve her total, which nearly matched that of the entire opposing team. River Sykes and Eloise Clark put up another 13 points apiece for the Greyhounds (11-7, 6-4).

NORTH CENTRAL (5-14, 5-6)

Allie Little 1 0-0 3, Feather Auld 6 1-4 14, Micaela Mendez 1 2-4 4, Mia Shaw 0 1-2 1, Kamari Vaik 2 3-6 7, Arkayla Brown 4 0-0 9, Natalie Ocheon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-16 38.

PULLMAN (11-7, 6-4)

Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 14 9-10 37, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 2 2-2 7, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, River Sykes 5 3-4 13, Taylor Cromie 0 1-2 1, Eloise Clark 5 0-1 13. Totals 26 15-18 71.

North Central 11 3 7 16—38

Pullman 22 4 15 18—71

3-point goals — Little, Auld, Brown, Clark 3, Darling.

Sandpoint 65, Lewiston 63

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Leading through three quarters, Lewiston narrowly succumbed to host Sandpoint in the fourth to suffer a season-ending defeat in the opening round of its Idaho Class 5A district tournament.

The Bengals (7-14), who had dropped both of their previous meetings with the Bulldogs (12-10) this season by double-digit margins, raised the prospect of an upset as they took a 16-10 opening-quarter lead. They were up 33-29 at halftime and 52-48 through three quarters, but saw the hosts surge past them in the closing stages of the game. Addy McKarcher led Lewiston with 25 points, while Emery McKarcher (11 points) and Breanna Albright (10) made their own double-digit contributions, but the Bengals were unable to stop Sandpoint’s Brecken Mire, who lifted the Bulldogs to victory with 36 points.

“We are so proud of their grit and effort,” Lewiston coach Julie Fisher said.

LEWISTON (7-14)

Avery Balmer 2 2-4 7, Skye VanTrease 2 0-0 4, Breanna Albright 3 2-2 10, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 8 9-11 25, Avery Lathen 0 1-4 1, Taylor Holman 2 0-0 5, Paytland Schnell 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 3 3-3 11. Totals 20 17-24 63.

SANDPOINT (12-10)

Demi Driggs 2 3-4 7, Carly Laybourne 0 3-4 3, Jordyn Tomco 4 0-2 9, Livia Driggs 2 3-4 8, Mia Driggs 0 0-0 0, Brecken Mire 11 11-13 36, Chloe Laybourne 0 0-0 , Jetta Thaete 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 20-26 65.

Lewiston 16 17 19 11—63

Sandpoint 10 19 19 17—65

3-point goals — Albright 2, E. McKarcher 2, Balmer, Holman, Tomco, Driggs, Mire.

Deer Park 69, Clarkston 49

DEER PARK, Wash. — For a second time this season, the Bantams fell to the unbeaten Stags in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

Reese de Groot led Clarkston (16-4, 9-2) with 16 points. Deer Park (18-0, 10-0) went 13-for-13 from the foul line as a team and totaled a dozen 3-point goals.

CLARKSTON (16-4, 9-2)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Preslee Dempsey 1 1-2 3, Reese de Groot 4 7-7 16, Aneysa Judy 1 2-2 5, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 7, Ryann Combs 1 1-2 3, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 2 1-2 6, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-15 49.

DEER PARK (18-0, 10-0)

Olivia Gannon 1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Coe 7 2-2 20, Berlyn Zimmerer 1 4-4 6, Jacey Boesel 4 6-6 16, Ashlan Bryant 5 1-1 14, Kaylee Reiter 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Scott 2 0-0 6, Emma Bryant 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Reiter 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Haney 0 0-0 0, Erin Kanrilak-Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-13 69.

Clarkston 11 5 21 12—49

Deer Park 18 16 19 16—69

3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, de Groot, Judy, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Leavitt, Coe 4, Bryant 3, Boesel 2, Scott 2, Gannon.

Lakeland 45, Moscow 30

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears started strong and had what coach Josh Colvin called their “best defensive half we played all year” to hold the lead against Lakeland of Rathdrum at intermission, but fell victim to a Hawk rally en route to a season-ending defeat in 5A district tournament loser-out play.

Moscow closed things out with a 9-13 record, while Lakeland improved to 15-5.

MOSCOW (9-13)

Addison Lassen 0 0-0 0, Mattea Nuhn 3 0-0 6, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 6, Jessa Skinner 4 0-0 8, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 2 1-2 6, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-8 30.

LAKELAND (15-5)

L. Simon 2 4-6 9, K. Kiefer 4 3-4 14, A. Forsman 3 0-0 8, J. McMurray 0 0-0 0, M. Bretveld 0 0-0 0, M. Bullington 4 1-4 9, R. Vanek 0 0-0 0, A. Bowie 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 9-16 45.

Moscow 14 2 8 6—30

Lakeland 3 7 17 18—45

3-point goals — Becker 2, Kiblen, Williams, Kiefer 3, Forsman 2, Simon.

Colton 47, Liberty Christian 28

COLTON — Ella Nollmeyer spearheaded the winning effort with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the third-seeded Wildcats topped the fourth-seeded Patriots of Richland in a 1B district loser-out contest.

Colton improved to 13-9 on the season, and will next face Oakesdale on Thursday in another loser-out game.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-15)

Jadyn Davis 2 0-0 4, Camas Vanhollebeke 1 3-5 5, Chloe Idler 1 1-4 3, Inger Olsson 1 0-0 3, Atalie Olsson 2 0-0 4, Hailey Turner 3 0-0 7, Megan Metger 1 0-0 3.

COLTON (13-9)

Leah Musson 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 3 2-3 8, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 11 0-1 22, Kiya Soza 0 0-2 0, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 8, Lola Walsborn 1 0-2 3. Totals 20 3-10 47.

Liberty Christian 6 10 14 4—28

Colton 10 9 16 12—47

3-point goals — Musson 2, Moehrle, Walsborn.

Orofino 50, St. Maries 23

OROFINO — The Maniacs stormed past the St. Maries Loggers in a 3A district tournament encounter.

Balanced Orofino (6-13) was paced by Livia Johnson (12 points), Rilee Diffin (12 points, three 3s) and Kaitlyn Curtis (11 points).

The Maniacs next will face top-seeded Grangeville at 6 p.m. today in Grangeville.

ST. MARIES (3-14)

Brenna Elliott 3 0-0 8, Madie Thomas 1 1-2 3, Bailee Martin 1 0-0 3, Averie Baird 2 0-0 5, Kamdyn Timken 1 0-0 3, Kieran Elliott 0 0-0 0, Braelie Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 2-4 23.

OROFINO (6-13)

Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 3 0-0 6, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-2 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 3 0-0 9, Livia Johnson 6 0-0 12, Kaitlyn Curtis 5 1-2 11, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 3 5-8 12. Totals 20 6-12 50.

St. Maries 5 7 3 8—23

Orofino 14 19 12 5—50

3-point goals — B. Elliott 2, Martin, Baird, Timken, E. Beardin 3, Diffin.

DeSales 28, Pomeroy 26

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pomeroy narrowed the gap late, but ultimately fell to DeSales of Walla Walla, seeing their season come to an end in 1B district tournament loser-out play.

The Pirates (9-11) converted nine total field goals to seven for the Irish (12-9), but were sunk by a 6-for-16 free throw performance compared to DeSales’ 11-for-18. Reagan McKeirnan led Pomeroy with 12 points.

POMEROY (9-11)

Hollie Van Vogt 1 1-2 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 0 0-0 0, Sadie Klaveano 0 1-2 1, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartels 1 3-4 5, Molly Warren 1 1-4 4, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 6 0-2 12, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-16 26.

DESALES (12-9)

Helen Wilson 1 0-2 3, Teresa Holtzinger 1 1-4 3, Roslyn Block 0 2-2 2, Adri Caso 0 0-0 0, Maddi Ortuno 1 1-2 3, Heidi Scott 4 7-8 17, Tessa Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Addison Mason 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-18 28.

Pomeroy 4 7 6 9—26

DeSales 6 10 4 8—28

3-point goals — Van Vogt, Warren, Scott 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clarkston 43, Deer Park 26

DEER PARK, Wash. — The visiting Bantams took over in the second half and defeated Deer Park in 2A Greater Spokane League play.

Isaiah Woods led seven scorers for Clarkston (10-10, 6-5) with 12 points off four 3-point goals.

CLARKSTON (10-10, 6-5)

Isaiah Woods 4 0-0 12, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 3 2-4 9, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 0 2-5 2, Kendry Gimlin 4 0-2 8, Jason Rinard 3 1-1 8. Totals 16 5-10 43.