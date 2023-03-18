Pribble looks to put Vandals on right track

Alex Pribble was named Idaho’s next men’s basketball coach Thursday. He has been coaching in the region since 2013 when he took a job as an assistant at Eastern Washington.

 Seattle University Athletics

There still is a lot to be determined before judging athletic director Terry Gawlik and the University of Idaho’s decision to hire Alex Pribble as its next head men’s basketball coach. But if we’re going off of Pribble’s 15-year track record, there’s no denying, he’s been successful everywhere he’s been.

In his final two years as associate coach at Seattle University, the Redhawks won 20 or more games for the first time since the mid-1960s.