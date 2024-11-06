Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds’ Milena McCann knew exactly what she needed to do: get in front of Clarkston’s Rebecca Skinner and get a foot on the ball.

What followed was a “thump” as McCann blocked Skinner’s pass and sent the ball spiraling toward a teammate to stop the Bantams’ attack.

The Pullman Greyhounds went on to beat Clarkston 3-0 in a girls soccer district tournament game Tuesday at Pullman High School.

“Our whole defensive line has worked like really hard this season,” McCann said. “So I think it was really good that we didn’t let (Skinner) score at all.”

The Hounds improved to 12-5 overall to advance to the district final versus West Valley at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at West Valley High School.

The Bantams ended their season 10-8 overall.

Greyhounds aggressive in defending Skinner

The Greyhounds knew that their path to victory included properly defending Skinner, Clarkston’s senior sorcerer with over 100 goals to her name.

Skinner, a Washington State commit, will soon be playing soccer full-time in Pullman. The NCAA Division I-caliber player wore a WSU sweatshirt following the game.

Pullman coach Katie Evermann said that her team switched from “man-marking her” to more of a team effort in defending the 100-goal scorer.

“It was (a) double team because she moves all over the field,” Evermann said. “She’s fast. She goes right to left, up and down.”

The other key to defending against Skinner was several highlight-reel-worthy saves from Pullman goalkeeper Lillian Cobos, even in the closing minutes of the game when Pullman led 3-0.

“Our goalie, Lillian’s amazing, our defensive line, our two center backs, Milena McCann and Amelia Cobos, and then, of course, we’ve got Vicky Villarino and Agui Villarino who are freshmen, who helped give us some energy up top and in the midfield,” Evermann said.

Pullman offense shines

The Greyhounds largely dominated the time of possession and set themselves up for key scoring opportunities throughout the match.

The Hounds’ first and third goals came from a pair of freshmen: Vicky Villarino and Agui Villarino.

Amelia Cobos provided the corner-kick goal that gave the Hounds a second-goal cushion.

“We’ve been working on just having our players be present and crash the goal and not just stand and watch the ball,” Evermann said. “And a lot happens when you make movements towards the ball.”

Skinner, Bantams reach season’s end