Pullman’s Champ Powaukee tries to maintain control of the ball as Mark Morris’ Carson Bogner defends during a Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament semifinal-round game Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Mark Morris' Kobe Parlin, second from left, is defended by Pullman's Dane Sykes as Austin Hunt bears down during a Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament semifinal-round game Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Pullman's Austin Hunt, left, boxes out Mark Morris' Deacon Dietz, center, during a Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament semifinal-round game Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Jordan Nailon/The Daily News (Longview, Wash.)
Pullman's Dane Sykes tries to get away from Mark Morris' Deacon Dietz during a Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament semifinal-round game Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Mark Morris Monarchs of Longview, Wash., did what no other boys basketball team was capable of doing this season — defeat the Pullman Greyhounds.
Tanner Barbour’s 3-point attempt off an inbounds play rimmed off in the waning seconds as the Monarchs (25-2) pulled off a 52-49 upset of top-seeded and No 1-ranked Pullman (25-1) in a Class 2A boys basketball state semifinal-round game Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome.
“We had three options coming off that set and we got to the very first one,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said of the final shot. “Feel bad for him missing the last shot, but we got him to the spot he likes and sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t.”
The loss ended Pullman’s dreams of a state title after it fell in the championship last year to Lynden as a No. 4 seed. Since, the Greyhounds had mostly dominated their competition en route to a previously undefeated season.
Mark Morris is headed to the State championship game after securing a 52-49 win over Pullman in the 2A semifinals. pic.twitter.com/WcXADjIUCP
Neither team found much space as was evident every time the quarter buzzer sounded: Monarchs up 13-12 after the first quarter, Mark Morris ahead 29-27 at halftime and Pullman up 40-39 after three.
Pullman burst out of the halftime break with an alley-oop dunk from Jaedyn Brown to Champ Powaukee followed by a contested 3-pointer from Brown for a 32-29 Pullman lead.
The Greyhounds’ biggest lead was 37-31 in the third.
But Mark Morris then went on an 8-0 run kickstarted by back-to-back 3s from Kobe Parlin and Malakai Gray.
The shot of the game came on another Gray 3 with 1:30 left that made it 50-47 Mark Morris.
A Dane Sykes layup cut it to 50-49 with 17 seconds left but Pullman’s Austin Hunt missed a pair of free throws and Barbour’s 3 couldn’t connect in the final seconds. The Monarchs went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch for their final points.
“We just couldn’t put enough possessions together today,” Brantner said. “We struggled scoring the basketball at times. It was hard to get looks today.”
Sykes keeps Hounds in it
With Pullman center Austin Hunt in foul trouble early, the Hounds turned to Sykes in the paint for much of the contest and the senior forward performed admirably.
He finished with a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double on a night when the Monarchs focused on limiting Brown’s open looks. Brown tallied 12 points and Barbour had nine, including the Hounds’ first five of the game.
“Dane was solid all game long, played pretty good defense on their best player,” Brantner said. “He had a tough assignment defensively and then offensively he did a great job of scoring around the rim.”
Monarch’s unlikely star
Gray, who normally averages about eight points per game, went off for 17 points, including a 5-of-9 mark from 3-point land.
It often was a timely 3 by Gray that would halt the momentum every time Pullman got something going.
“(I knew I was hot) as soon as I made the first shot,” Gray said to The Daily News of Longview. “When I saw the first one go in, I just said, ‘I’m gonna keep going.’”
Three of Gray’s 3s came in the fourth quarter, including buckets for leads of 42-41, 47-45 and then the dagger.
Pullman now will face seventh-seeded Prosser at 11:15 a.m. in the third/fifth-place game at the same site.
“They love basketball so much, I think they’ll want to play and do well,” Brantner said.