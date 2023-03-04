The Mark Morris Monarchs of Longview, Wash., did what no other boys basketball team was capable of doing this season — defeat the Pullman Greyhounds.

Tanner Barbour’s 3-point attempt off an inbounds play rimmed off in the waning seconds as the Monarchs (25-2) pulled off a 52-49 upset of top-seeded and No 1-ranked Pullman (25-1) in a Class 2A boys basketball state semifinal-round game Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Tags

Recommended for you