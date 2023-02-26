Pullman boys survive scare in Class 2A state tournament

Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown, center, passes to center Austin Hunt during a Feb. 3 game. Brown finished with 32 points and Hunt had nine in Saturday’s Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament first-round win against R.A. Long at West Valley High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

SPOKANE VALLEY — A major upset loomed as the top-seeded Pullman boys basketball team trailed the R.A. Long Lumberjacks of Longview, Wash., by as many as 18 points in the first half of a Class 2A state tournament first-round game at West Valley High School.

The unbeaten Greyhounds would not have any of it, rallying in style to prevail 67-55 and secure a spot in the state quarterfinal-round Thursday.