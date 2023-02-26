Pullman boys survive scare in Class 2A state tournament

Pullman guard Jaedyn Brown, center, passes to center Austin Hunt during a Feb. 3 game. Brown finished with 32 points and Hunt had nine in Saturday’s Washington Class 2A boys basketball state tournament first-round win against R.A. Long at West Valley High School.
SPOKANE VALLEY — A major upset loomed as the top-seeded Pullman boys basketball team trailed the R.A. Long Lumberjacks of Longview, Wash., by as many as 18 points in the first half of a Class 2A state tournament first-round game at West Valley High School.
The unbeaten Greyhounds would not have any of it, rallying in style to prevail 67-55 and secure a spot in the state quarterfinal-round Thursday.
“They showed a little grit tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Got down, but never really panicked. Once we got running our offense, things changed.”
Massive turns of tide
The Lumberjacks (20-5) came out with the energy of bold underdogs on a big stage with nothing to lose. On the flip side, the Hounds were plagued with turnovers in the opening quarter. R.A. Long seemed virtually infallible from distance in the early going, burying Pullman (24-0) in a 22-10 hole with a 3-pointer as the first quarter ended.
As if to prove that start hadn’t been a fluke, the Lumberjacks’ Lonnie Brown Jr. immediately came out and hit two more 3s in the opening minute of the second quarter to create an eye-popping 28-10 gap — “by far” the largest deficit the Greyhounds have faced this season, according to Brantner. Pullman fans, of which hundreds were in attendance, were sufficiently desperate in the ensuing minutes that emphatic cheers erupted as a Lumberjack free-throw attempt found its way out of the basket.
R.A. Long still had Pullman doubled up at 32-16 as the final five minutes of the first half neared. It was then that the pendulum finally began to swing in the other direction, with inside baskets from Austin Hunt and Dane Sykes, two free throws from Jaedyn Brown, and an interception and dunk on a fast break by Brown drawing the Greyhounds to within 32-24, much to the fans’ deafening approval. The Lumberjacks finally having gone cold, the Hounds would pull within a possession at 32-29 heading into intermission and total 18 unanswered points in all, taking their first lead at 34-32 off two more free throws from Brown at 5:35 in the third.
R.A. Long found its range again and briefly retook the lead at 38-34, but Pullman had gone up two possessions at 48-42 by the end of the quarter and never looked back.
Brown finds his feet
Brown, a prolific offensive player who has led Pullman throughout the season and twice has been voted ScorebookLive.com’s National Prep Athlete of the Week, uncharacteristically failed to get on the board until more than six minutes of action had elapsed, when he made a traditional three-point play off a layup and a free throw. The 6-foot-4 senior point guard’s engine got whirring more and more as the game progressed, and by the fourth quarter he was nigh-unstoppable, putting up 13 of his team’s 19 points in the final eight minutes. He finished with a game-high 32 points off eight made field goals plus a 14-for-17 free throw effort.
“At State everyone’s got jitters first game, and (the Lumberjacks) also play really hectic,” Brown said. “... It was a good game to have. We needed a game like that, where we were a little bit behind and had to fight our way back.”
Cavin Holden carried R.A. Long late and finished with a team-high 25 points.
Big contributions off the bench
Brantner noted Caleb Northcroft “gave us a big boost off the bench today,” and Hunt was “huge in the second half.”
“Those guys’ names don’t get called very often, but we need them every little bit as much as we need Jaedyn,” he said.
Hunt, a 6-foot-10 junior who totaled nine points, was presented with the sportsmanship award for the game by Pullman athletic director Wendy Kruger.
“I guess sportsmanship just comes in the family, because my brother won two of these before me,” Hunt noted, referring to his older brother Grayson, who now plays for Lewis-Clark State. “Now, hopefully I can get three, so I can rub it in his face — but it’s just good fun to be here.”
Pullman will play the winner of the Enumclaw-Anacortes game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.