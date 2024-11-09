AREA ROUNDUP: Pullman claims district crown in girls swimming

AREA ROUNDUP
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds had four individual titles and one relay victory en route to a team championship in their 2A district girls swim meet held at Washington State’s Gibb Pool on Friday.
Pullman totaled 448 points as a team — 158 more points than second-place Ellensburg.
The most dominant performance for the Greyhounds came in the 100-meter breaststroke as Pullman took all three podium spots. Hazel Edge won the race with a time of 1 minute and 11.13 seconds, while teammate Kiara Donolo finished second at 1:15.23 and Lucy Sandberg finished at a time of 1:17.89 to take third.
Sandberg won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.98. Catalina Donolo won the 500 free by nearly 48 seconds, clocking in at 5:37.26. The Hounds’ Bree Myers was the winner in the 100 backstroke.
Hallie Mackleit’s second-place finish in the 500 freestyle was a highlight result for Clarkston, which was fifth in team scoring.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 448; 2. Ellensburg 290; 3. Prosser 235; 4. Selah 211; 5. Clarkston 174; 6. Cashmere 135; 7. East Valley (Yakima) 74; 8. East Valley (Spokane) 40; 9. Cle Elum 35; 10. Zillah 34; 11. Medical Lake 31; 12. Dayton 26; 13. Grandview 21; 14. Naches Valley 20; 15. West Valley 20; 16. Toppenish 4; 17. Quincy 2.
Bears’ Crossler earns top seed at State
BOISE — Noah Crossler of Moscow led the way by a margin of more than two seconds with a time of 54.82 in the prelim for the 100-yard butterfly on Day 1 of the Idaho Class 5A state meet being held at the West Ada YMCA.
He was also second in the 100 backstroke prelim, clocking in at 56.46 — just behind Clark Thomas of Minico at 56.31.
In girls competition, the Bears enjoyed fourth-place prelim showings from Claire Bernards (100 backstroke) and Suzka Martin (100 breaststroke), while Ryann Schraufnagel of Lewiston was fourth in the 500 freestyle prelim.
The state meet concludes today with finals.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pomeroy 59, Cusick 0
POMEROY — The host Pirates shut out Cusick in a Washington Class 1B crossover game to secure a spot in the state tournament.
Quarterback Jett Slusser had 11 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Pomeroy (8-1). Jacob Reisinger had 114 yards and two touchdowns rushing, as well as receiving from Slusser on the game’s final scoring play. Kyzer Herres added 82 rushing yards.
“Our defense really stepped up and played well tonight as well,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. “This marks first time that Cusick has been shut out all season, which speaks to the disciplined play and solid tackling of our defense.”
The Pirates will learn who they play first in the state tournament when the 1B seeding committee announces the bracket on Sunday.
Cusick 0 0 0 0— 0
Pomeroy 32 16 8 0—56
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 45 run (Jett Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 17 run (Jacob Reisinger run).
Pomeroy — Slusser 20 run (Herres run).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 7 run (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Kaleb Miller 12 pass from Slusser (Slusser run).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 20 run (Herres pass from Slusser).
Pomeroy — Reisinger 21 pass from Slusser (Rory McKeirnan run).
Garfield-Palouse 78, Wellpinit 8
PALOUSE — The Pirates sealed a spot in the Washington 1B state tournament with a dominant win over Wellpinit.
“A lot of different touchdowns from a lot of different people tonight which is fun,” Garfield-Palouse coach Willy Woltering said. “And the defense was smothering.”
Bryce Pfaff had two rushing touchdowns and a passing score for Gar-Pal (5-5). Lane Collier had three rushing touchdowns and Kaleb Kelnhofer added three more.
The Pirates will find out who they face in the first round of the state tournament when the bracket is revealed on Sunday.
Wellpinit 0 0 0 8— 8
Garfield-Palouse 22 38 12 6—78
Garfield-Palouse — Lane Collier 34 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Bryce Pfaff 1 run (Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 23 interception return (Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Kaleb Kelnhofer 46 run (Collier run).
Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 11 run (Landon Orr pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Orr 7 pass from Pfaff (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Collier 19 run (Pfaff run).
Garfield-Palouse — Nick Meeuwsen 27 interception return (Collier pass from Pfaff).
Garfield-Palouse — Kelnhofer 10 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Cooper Wells 57 run (run failed).
Garfield-Palouse — Brody Pfaff 1 run (run failed).
Wellpinit — Jace Lovato 3 run (Loren Tonasket run).
Firth 15, Grangeville 14
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs fell just short in the second round of the Idaho 3A state tournament, going down to Firth by a single-point margin.
Grangeville (6-4) trailed by nine late, but scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to what would prove to be the final margin. The Bulldogs were unable to recover the onside kick, and the Cougars were able to survive and advance.
A full box score was not available at press time.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho 2, Portland State 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Vandals scored two goals in a five-minute span to comeback against Portland State in a Big Sky Tournament semifinal match.
Jadyn Hanks found the back of the net for Idaho (12-5-2) in the 73rd minute to tie the Vikings at a goal apiece. Five minutes later Sara Rodgers scored, and the Vandals held off Portland State to advance to the championship game.
Idaho will face Sacramento State, which upset top-seed and host Montana in a shootout, at noon Pacific on Sunday at the same location.
Portland State 0 1—1
Idaho 0 2—2
Portland State — Abi Hoffman (Lucy Quinn), 51st.
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks (Karli Yoshida-Williams), 73rd.
Idaho — Sara Rodgers, 78th.
Shots — Portland State 16; Idaho 11.
Saves — Portland State: Eden Millan 5; Idaho: Paula Flores 4.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LC State 81, Dickinson State 79
CALDWELL, Idaho — No. 25 Lewis-Clark State needed a late offensive burst and a last-second defensive stand to get past Dickinson State of North Dakota at the Taco Bell Shootout.
The Warriors (2-0) outscored the Blue Hawks 25-11 in the final seven minutes of the game, capped off by two Alton Hamilton free throws to give LC State the lead with seven seconds to go. The Warriors forced a tough 3-point attempt by Trey Stevens that was off the mark.
Hamilton had a career game with 28 points and 18 rebounds. The rebound total was the most by a Warrior since 2014. MaCarhy Morris had 23 points and added nine rebounds.
LC State outrebounded Dickinson State 45-25.
DICKINSON STATE (1-2)
Wright 6-12 0-1 15, Daniel 1-2 3-3 5, Fishell 3-6 0-0 9, Egbule 7-11 4-6 19, Stevens 4-7 2-3 12, Stinson 6-14 1-1 13, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 1-5 1-2 3, Zacher 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 29-65 11-16 79.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-0)
Carpenter 1-3 2-2 5, Lustig 2-7 1-2 5, Morris 10-17 0-0 23, Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Hamilton 8-16 11-12 28, Boykins 2-4 0-0 4, King 1-6 0-0 2, Hunt 2-7 2-2 6, Skaife 0-0 0-0 0, Jedlicka 1-3 0-0 2, Nordland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-68 18-20 81.
Halftime — Dickinson State 37-34. 3-Point Goals —Dickinson State 10-25 (Wright 3-6, Fishell 3-3, Stevens 2-4, Zacher 1-4, Egbule 1-1, Stinson 0-3, Evans 0-3, Daniel 0-1), LC State 5-19 (MaCarhy 3-6, Carpenter 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, King 0-3, Smith 0-2, Lustig 0-1, Jedlicka 0-1). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — 25 (Egbule 7), LC State 45 (Hamilton 18). Assists — Dickinson State 4 (Wright, Fishell, Stevens, Evans 1), LC State 5 (Hamilton, Smith 2). Total Fouls — Dickinson State 15, LC State 15. A — 201.
WSU 91, Bardley 74
PULLMAN — Six Washington State players scored in double figures as the Cougars rolled passed Bradley in a nonconference game.
Cedric Coward and Nate Calmese scored 18 apiece to lead WSU (2-0). Dane Erikstrup scored 16 points, Ethan Price had 14, Lejuan Watts added 12 and Isaiah Watts finished with 10.
Lejuan Watts recorded 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Washington State pulled away in the second half. The Cougars outscored the Braves 46-32 in the final 20 minutes.
BRADLEY (1-1)
Atlason 1-6 0-0 2, Hannah 5-9 3-3 14, Deen 3-11 2-2 9, Montgomery 4-9 3-5 13, Davis 4-5 3-4 14, Dillon 4-6 0-0 12, Johnson 0-2 2-3 2, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Jonovic 1-1 2-4 4, van der Knaap 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 15-21 74.
WASHINGTON ST. (2-0)
Erikstrup 4-13 5-7 16, Price 6-10 0-1 14, L.Watts 3-8 6-7 12, Calmese 4-9 9-10 18, Coward 4-6 7-8 18, I.Watts 5-12 0-0 10, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-1 0-0 0, Thrastarson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-61 27-33 91.
Halftime — Washington St. 45-42. 3-Point Goals — Bradley 11-26 (Dillon 4-4, Davis 3-4, Montgomery 2-3, Hannah 1-3, Deen 1-7, Thomas 0-1, Atlason 0-4), Washington St. 10-31 (Coward 3-5, Erikstrup 3-8, Price 2-5, Thrastarson 1-1, Calmese 1-4, Gerrits 0-1, Wilson 0-1, L.Watts 0-2, I.Watts 0-4). Fouled Out — Atlason, Hannah, Deen, Erikstrup. Rebounds — Bradley 28 (Montgomery, Thomas 6), Washington St. 38 (L.Watts 12). Assists — Bradley 15 (Atlason, Davis, Johnson 3), Washington St. 16 (Calmese 6). Total Fouls — Bradley 24, Washington St. 22.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Four Warriors earn honors
PORTLAND, Idaho — Four Lewis-Clark State runners earned all-CCC honors as the Warrior women tied for second place and the men finished third at the Cascade Conference Championships.
Damaris Kibiwot led the LC women with a sixth-place finish as she completed the 6k race in a time of 22 minutes and 43 seconds. Camille Ussher earned conference honors with a 15th-place mark of 23:29.5.
The Warriors had five runners inside the top 25 and finished in a tie with Southern Oregon at 83 points. College of Idaho won the event with 25 points.
Carter Gordon and Griffen Parsells earned all-CCC honors in the men’s race. Gordon finished the 8k course with a 12th-place time of 25:33.92, and Parsells was one second behind in 14th.
LC State had 88 points as a team for third place. College of Idaho had 24 points to win the event.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 25; T2. LC State 83; T2. Southern Oregon 83; 4. Eastern Oregon 100; 5. Oregon Tech 133; 6. Bushnell 167; 7. Corban 180; T8. Northwest 214; T8. Multnomah 214; 10. Evergreen State 299; 11. Walla Walla 306.
Individual medalist — Kahea Figueira, College of Idaho 21:53.85.
LC State individuals — 6. Damaris Kibiwot 22:43; 15. Camille Ussher 23:29.45; 16. Lily Bennett 23:34; 21. Grace Tiegs 23:54.29; 25. Abigail Gorton 24:09.37.
MEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 24; 2. Eastern Oregon 59; 3. LC State 88; 4. Corban 117; 5. Southern Oregon 148; 6. Northwest 165; 7. Oregon Tech 172; 8. Evergreen State 251; 9. Multnomah 272; 10. Walla Walla 288; 11. Bushnell 297.
Individual medalist — Daniel Butler, College of Idaho 24:12.88.
LC State individuals — 12. Carter Gordon 25:33.92; 14. Griffen Parsells 25:35.03; 17. Alexander Fry 25:55.2; 18. Kobe Wessels 25:55.56; 29. Keith Uitdewilligen 26:27.76.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cougs claim WCC win
PULLMAN — Host Washington State dropped the first set to Saint Mary’s of California, but bounced back for a four-set victory in a West Coast Conference match.
WSU won with set scores of 24-26, 27-25, 25-19 and 26-24.
Katy Ryan led four Cougars with double-digit kills with 17. Sage Brustad and Lucie Blazkova had 16 kills and Taryn Vrieling added 13.
Jayden Walz led WSU (14-8, 9-4) with 40 assists and 16 assists. The Cougars finished the match with a .362 hitting percentage.
Warriors sweep Beacons
Lewis-Clark State was aided by 13 kills by Taylin Rowley in a 27-25, 25-16, 25-20 win over Bushnell in a Cascade Conference match at the Warriors’ home court in the P1FCU Activity Center.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar had 12 kills for LC State (15-11, 12-9). Abbey Neff had 16 assists and Natany Felix Guimaraes had 17 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State 164, Seattle 60
PULLMAN — The WSU women claimed 11-of-12 events in a victory against visiting Seattle.
Junior Emily Lundgren had three individual wins for Washington State (5-0), highlighted by a first-place time of 52.73 seconds in the 100-meter fly event. Junior Anna Rauchholtz added two individual wins.