PULLMAN — An old cliche in sports is that rivalry games tend to have a different feel to them. Both teams have them circled on their calendars, both teams play harder and it often plays out to a classic back-and-forth affair.
Friday’s edition of the Battle of the Palouse football game was no different.
Pullman beat Moscow 17-10 in a game that needed all 48 minutes to determine a winner.
“I thought it was a crazy game,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “And that can happen in a rivalry game. I’ll tell you this much — hats off to Moscow, they don’t quit.”
Here are some of the highlights from Friday’s Battle of the Palouse.
Failure to capitalize
Both teams made mistakes in the first quarter, and neither was able to capitalize.
The Greyhounds (1-1) started the game on offense and ended the opening drive with an interception that Bears’ defensive back Keaton Frei returned to Moscow’s own 35.
A scoreless quarter followed. The Bears (1-2) turned the ball over on downs on a failed draw, Pullman fumbled to Moscow in the red zone and the Bears punted after failing to pick up a first down after the Greyhounds’ aforementioned fumble.
Pullman had the final drive of the first quarter and advanced to the Bears’ redzone. The drive extended to the first play of the second quarter and Greyhounds’ quarterback and kicker Caleb Northcroft made a 32-yard field goal for the first points of the game.
Let the dogs out
Pullman’s first-half scores didn’t end at the field goal.
The Greyhounds scored on their next two drives. The first was a 12-yard completion from Northcroft to Gavin Brown and the second was a 4-yard touchdown run by Brady Coulter.
The score held the rest of the half and Moscow went into halftime trailing 17-0.
Overall, there were five total turnovers in the first half. The Bears committed two of them and were unable to capitalize on the Greyhounds’ three.
“(A lot of) mistakes,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “I’m sure coach Cofer isn’t happy with their performance either, they made a lot of mistakes. It wasn’t a very clean game. Both sides made a lot of mistakes, they just capitalized a lot better than we did.”
Bears nearly come back
For the second week in a row, Moscow was tasked with needing to complete a second-half comeback to win. And for the second week in a row, it almost did.
The Bears opened the second half with a five-minute, two-second drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Juan Miller to get them back within two possessions.
Several back-and-forth drives followed. And Moscow’s defense was able to stall and take advantage of the banged-up Pullman offense while the offense tried to score.
Northcroft was out for the majority of the second half and starting lineman Lucas Clark was banged up after being worked on during halftime and left with an injury toward the end of the game. Backup quarterback Connor Stewart was in and threw two picks — the latter of which was returned to the Greyhounds’ 12-yard line by senior Sam Young.
Noah Velasco connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Levi Anderson to make the game 17-10.
A few drives later, Moscow had a first-and-10 at the Pullman 15-yard line after a 45-yard completion by Velasco.
The Greyhounds got a strip sack on the junior signal caller and ran out most of the rest of the clock from there.
The Bears got the ball back with five seconds left, but had no time to pull off the miracle.
“Our second-halves are great,” Bafus said. “From game one to game three, we play great second-halves. We’re just flat in the first half. And like I just got done talking about in the locker room, I got to look in the mirror as a coach, myself, and figure out how to right that wrong.”
Building momentum
Pullman’s win against Moscow was its first win of the season after a disappointing loss to the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum last week.
It was a complete 180 for the Greyhounds after running out of steam against the Hawks to bounce back and hold fast and compete against the Bears for a whole 48 minutes.
“Our main focus was to stick to effort all night,” Coulter said. “And I really felt like we did that in every quarter. Even when things didn’t go our way, we stuck together, played as a family and we just kept fighting and continued with the effort.”
Up next
Pullman will next playagainst the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane at 7 p.m. Thursday in Pullman.
Moscow will next be in action against the Timberlake Tigers of Spirit Lake at 7 p.m. Friday in Moscow.
Moscow 0 0 3 7—10
Pullman 0 17 0 0—17
Caleb Northcroft 32 field goal
Gavin Brown 12 pass from Northcroft (Northcroft XP)
Brady Coulter 4 run (Northcroft XP)
Juan Miller 26 field goal
Levi Anderson 12 pass from Noah Velasco (Miller XP)