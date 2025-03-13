Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsMarch 13, 2025

Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew

Staff and wire report
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)AP Jeff Lewis
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)AP David Becker

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday, the team announced — the first day NFL teams were officially allowed to sign or release players.

Minshew, a veteran QB and former Washington State star, signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished his season with 2,013 passing yards, a 66.3% completion rate and nine touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.

A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.

Related
SportsMar. 13
Prep Athlete of the Week: Matthew Oatman
SportsMar. 13
Alas, it’s finally true about Oakland professional sports: ‘...
SportsMar. 13
Sports log
SportsMar. 13
Lewiston versus Clarkston baseball game moved to today
Related
Tigers triumphant once more
SportsMar. 13
Tigers triumphant once more
Montana wins Big Sky, will head to NCAA tourney for first time since 2019
SportsMar. 13
Montana wins Big Sky, will head to NCAA tourney for first time since 2019
Grizzlies bring the bite to Vandal men in Big Sky Tournament semifinals
SportsMar. 12
Grizzlies bring the bite to Vandal men in Big Sky Tournament semifinals
Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary’s to capture West Coast Conference Tournament title
SportsMar. 12
Gonzaga beats No. 19 Saint Mary’s to capture West Coast Conference Tournament title
AREA ROUNDUP: Lewiston Bengals headline IEL boys basketball honors
SportsMar. 12
AREA ROUNDUP: Lewiston Bengals headline IEL boys basketball honors
ANALYSIS: Getting to know Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ new QB
SportsMar. 12
ANALYSIS: Getting to know Sam Darnold, the Seahawks’ new QB
'Starch Madness': Idaho men headed to Big Sky semifinals in Boise
SportsMar. 11
'Starch Madness': Idaho men headed to Big Sky semifinals in Boise
WSU women bow out of WCC Tournament
SportsMar. 11
WSU women bow out of WCC Tournament
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy