Raiders release QB Gardner Minshew

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday, the team announced — the first day NFL teams were officially allowed to sign or release players.
Minshew, a veteran QB and former Washington State star, signed a two-year, $25 million contract last year with $15 million guaranteed.
He beat out Aidan O’Connell for the starting job going into last season but struggled to hold on to the position. He finished his season with 2,013 passing yards, a 66.3% completion rate and nine touchdowns, but also threw 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles.
A broken collarbone ended his season Nov. 24 against the Denver Broncos.