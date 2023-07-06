A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain's Katie Boulter's first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday in London.
Britain's Katie Boulter's helps ground staff clear-up after a Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 threw confetti on to the grass during her first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday in London.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Austria's Dominic Thiem in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday in London.
Associated Press
A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain's Katie Boulter's first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday in London.
Associated Press
Britain's Katie Boulter's helps ground staff clear-up after a Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 threw confetti on to the grass during her first-round singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday in London.
WIMBLEDON, England — Heading into the fourth day of Wimbledon, some first-round matches are yet to even start because of persistent rain showers that have caused multiple rain delays.
There’s quite a backlog of postponed and suspended matches at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, causing a headache for scheduling officials and players alike.
While some select players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have completed two matches, seven first-round matches have yet to start after three straight days of rain delays. Many others have yet to finish after being suspended by darkness.
Former U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev is yet to step onto the court. He will be first up on No. 1 today.
The good news is that the weather forecast only gives a small chance of rain today and Friday. This means tournament organizers could get a chance to catch up before the weekend.
They can’t afford many more delays, as only four players across the men’s and women’s draws have completed their second-round matches so far. That includes No. 8-seeded Jannik Sinner on the men’s side and No. 11 Daria Kasatkina on the women’s.
Thursday match times
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray faces No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third match on Centre Court, which could start around 9:30 p.m. Play begins on most courts at 3 a.m., while the first match on Centre Court will start at 5:30 a.m. That one will feature Liam Broady taking on fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, before women’s No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina plays veteran Alize Cornet. On No. 1 Court, Zverev takes on Gijs Brouwer at 5 a.m. Two American women are up after that. Sloane Stephens faces Donna Vekic in a match that could start around 8 a.m. before fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula plays Cristina Bucsa.
Wednesday’s results
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic and Sinner both won in straight sets, as did third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in his first-round match. No. 9 Taylor Fritz finished off a five-setter that started Monday, and fellow American Frances Tiafoe won in straight sets. Tsitsipas won a fifth-set tiebreaker against former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem to set up a meeting with Murray. Swiatek and Kasatkina only lost two games each in their second-round matches, but No. 8 Maria Sakkari became the second top-10 woman to exit in the first round, joining No. 7 Coco Gauff.
Other Day 3 happenings
Three climate activists were arrested after interrupting two separate matches on No. 18 Court by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. The All England Club coordinated with London police and other agencies to increase security for this year’s tournament, in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.