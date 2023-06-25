COLFAX — In baseball, a single inning can make all the difference. And the Pullman Patriots know that firsthand.
On the final day of round-robin competition in the Palouse Summer Series on Saturday, the Patriots dropped two games — the first a 13-5 loss to the River City Athletics and the second an 8-0 result against the Northwest Jays at McDonald Park in Colfax.
The two losses left Pullman with an 0-4 record in the Summer Series and a 4-15-1 overall record.
Both the Athletics, of Kennewick, Wash., and the Jays, of western Washington, were able to put distance between themselves and the Patriots, something that coach Pat Doumit has said has been a recurring theme for his team throughout the summer.
“You got to stay away from giving up that big inning,” Doumit said. “If you can do that, you’re going to be competitive. But too often it’s been something you don’t want to look at up on the scoreboard. And it’s usually just one frame. But that’s one too many.”
Not only did Pullman need to overcome the high-scoring endeavors of its opposition, it also had to overcome the elements.
Rain, rain go away
Overcast skies plagued the nightcap at McDonald Park. The rain started coming down in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Coincidentally, that was around the same time that Evan Stajduhar reached first base on a fielder’s choice. This gave every single Northwest batter a base in the contest.
At that point in the game, the Jays led 7-0 and were one run and away from sending the Patriots home early due to the Series’ eight-run mercy rule.
That run would come one frame later as Joaquin Velez-Fucal connected on his third and final hit of the day — a walk-off single to score Brayden Oram.
Five of the Jays’ eight runs came in the first inning off of Pullman starting pitcher Alex Mortensen, who was making his first appearance for the team this summer.
“We have to make sure to keep to ourselves,” Mortensen said. “Baseball’s a team sport, but it takes a lot of personal growth, too. Just learning from our mistakes is going to help us a lot.”
River City lets the runs flow
In the first game of the twinbill, the Patriots and Athletics spend the early part of the game exchanging leads.
Pullman jumped out to a 2-1 lead after the first inning and retook it later after a three-run showing in the bottom half of the third gave it a 5-3 advantage.
After putting up another score in the fourth, matching its one-run-per-inning pattern, River City put up nine runs in the top half of the fifth, three of them coming on a double by Athletics catcher Shaun Braunel.
The Patriots weren’t able to swing momentum back to themselves and were retired in order to end the matinee in the fifth by way of mercy rule.
“It’s important for each guy to take it upon themselves that the (big frame) doesn’t happen,” Doumit said. “It’s nice that it matters to us that we don’t want that to happen, but there’s a big difference between it mattering to us and actually going out there and making sure that it doesn’t happen.”
On the day, Cade Hill led Pullman with three hits, including a double in the first game.
Looking ahead
The 0-4 record in the Summer Series guarantees that Pullman will not make an appearance in the championship games today, but it’s not all doom and gloom going forward.
In today’s twinbill, several players, such as Mortensen, saw extended playing time or made their first appearances for the Patriots. With an entire second half of the summer to still play, several games point to being good building blocks and many players on the roster are still capable of making an impact. It’s not out of the question that the team can put together a solid stretch of games.
“Twenty games or so is a pretty good gauge to see what you have going ahead,” Doumit said. “And if you get it done, you’re probably going to find yourself on the (lineup) card and if you don’t, then you got to find yourself a way to get on the card.”
River City 111 19—13 11 2
Pullman 203 00— 5 4 3
Keegan Edler, Jose Cardenas (3) and Sam Braunel; Cade Hill, Liam Orfe (5), Bryson Hathaway (5) and Brayden Randall.
River City hits — Chance Oldham 2 (2 2B), Grady Edler 2 (2B), Cardenas (2B), Brayden Twaits (2B), Alex Medoza, Avery Williamson, Conner Coles, Trent Willsey, Parker Bean.
Pullman hits — Hill 2 (2B), Randall, Isaac Pagels.
———
Pullman 000 00—0 5 1
Northwest 500 21—8 11 2
Alex Mortensen, Bryson Hathaway (3) and Braden Plummer; Tucker Weaver and Kaleb McNeely.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.