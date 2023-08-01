SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo home runs off Nick Pivetta, Julio Rodríguez added a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners moved a season-best four games over .500 with a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Seattle (55-51) concluded its most successful month of the season, going 17-9 in July and inched closer in the AL West and wild card races.

