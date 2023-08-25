The Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia came in second place last season in the Whitepine League Division 1. The Rams, along with the Kamiah Kubs and Lapwai Wildcats, represented the Whitepine League in the Idaho 1A Division I state playoffs in 2022.

This season, Clearwater Valley is hoping to take that next step forward and win the league championship and the state playoff bye that comes with it.