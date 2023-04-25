KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia took care of business against the Genesee Bulldogs, sweeping the visitors in a Whitepine League baseball doubleheader Monday.
The scores were 15-0 and 17-2.
“I thought we did a decent job on the mound,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “The kids pitched a really well and we did a good job putting the ball in play and making them make mistakes.”
Clearwater Valley (11-7, 9-0) only needed three innings in both games to sweep Genesee (0-9, 0-9). In Game 1, Trebor Altman earned the win, pitching two of three innings. Landon Schleiper led the team with four hits including a double.
Kole Scharnhorst absorbed the loss for the Bulldogs. Joe Johnson had Genesee’s only hit of the day.
Clearwater Valley picked up where they left off in the nightcap, no-hitting the Bulldogs.
Teak Wareham absorbed the loss for Genesee and Tiago Pickering earned the win for the Rams.
Clearwater Valley was led in Game 2 with two hits apiece from Altman and Schlieper.
Schlieper went 6-for-6 at the plate on the day.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 349—16 10 0
Genesee 000— 0 1 5
Trebor Altman, Landon Schlieper (3) and Tiago Pickering; Kole Scharnhorst, Joe Frye (3) and Teak Wareham. W—Altman; L—Scharnhorst
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper 4 (2B), Pickering 2, Aaron Hicks (2B), Anthony Fabbi, Altman, Jake Fabbi.
Genesee hit — Johnson.
GAME 2
Genesee 020— 2 0 4
Clearwater Valley (10)07—17 6 0
Teak Wareham, Matthew Ketcheson (3) and Joe Johnson; Tiago Pickering and Anthony Fabbi. L—Wareham
Genesee hits — none.
Clearwater Valley hits — Trebor Altman 2, Landon Schlieper 2, Jake Fabbi, Carson Schilling.
SOFTBALLKendrick 4, Genesee 2
JULIAETTA — Pitcher Taylor Boyer fired a complete-game three-hitter to lead Kendrick to a Whitepine League victory against Genesee.
The Tigers (9-5 overall, 6-1 in league) jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on for the win. They collected 10 hits, with Morgan Silflow, Sage Cochrane, Lilly Hanson and Boyer smacking two apiece. Hanson and Boyer each drove in two runs.
In the pitching circle, Boyer allowed two earned runs and five walks while striking out six.
Genesee pitcher Kendra Meyer walked four and struck out six.
These same two teams will square off at 4:30 p.m. today at Genesee in the Strike Out Cancer Game. The game will benefit the Lili GC Foundation, an organization that supports women and families in the Lewiston-Clarkston area who have been affected by gynecological cancers.
Genesee 000 101 0—2 3 0
Kendrick 111 001 x—4 10 0
K.Meyer and M.English. T.Boyer and K.Kirk.
Genesee hits — Barber, R.Stout, M.Scharnhorst (2B).
Kendrick hits — J.Taylor, M.Silflow 2 (3B), T.Boyer 2 (2B), H.Kimberling (2B), S.Cochrane 2, L.Hanson 2 (2B).
Lib. Christian 23-14, Colton 6-1
COLTON — Liberty Christian of Richland broke things open with an 11-run seventh inning in the first game, as the Patriots rolled to a sweep of Colton. The scores were 23-6 and 14-1.
Liberty Christian led 12-4 heading into the seventh before erupting for 11 runs.
In the second game, the Wildcats were limited to two hits and lost on the mercy rule after five innings.
GAME 1
Liberty Christian 320 430 (11)—23 20 3
Colton 000 040 2— 6 6 6
Hannah Butcher and Lauren Reed. Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker.
Liberty Christian hits — A.Bush 3 (2-2B), H.Butcher 2 (3B), B.Rogel 3 (3-2B), L.Reed 5 (2B), F.Frankenfield, S.Armijo 3, M.Butcher 3.
Colton hits — R.Becker, K.Soza 2 (2B), K.Schultheis (2B), M.Bell (2B), K.Heitstuman (2B).
GAME 2
Liberty Christian 004 28—14 10 0
Colton 010 00— 1 2 4
Bella Rogel and Megan Butcher. Kate Schultheis, Clair Moehrle, Kiya Soza and Rachel Becker.
Liberty Christian hits — H.Butcher 3 (2B), B.Rogel 3 (3B), L.Reed (2B), F.Frankenfield, S.Armijo 2 (2-2B).
Colton hits — C.Moehrle, K.Soza.
GOLFPullman, Clarkston compete at Greater Spokane League match
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds and Clarkston Bantams girls and boys golf teams concluded a 2A Greater Spokane League golf meet at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
The Pullman boys finshed atop the field with an overall score of 306, good for an 18-over par, while the Clarkston boys finished fourth with an overall score of 409, a 121-over par score.
On the girls side, the Greyhounds finished second to West Valley with an overall score of 393, good for 105-over par, while the Bantams did not place.
Parker Legried was the highest placer for the Pullman boys with a 2-over 74, the highest for the boys’ field, while Ryliann Bednar was the highest finisher for the Greyhound girls with an overall score of 82, good for 10-over and third overall for the girls.
For Clarkston, Tierny McKarcher finished fifth overall for the girls — the highest placer in the field for the Bantams — with an overall score of 97.
On the boys’ side, Caleb Daniel was the highest Clarkston finisher, finishing tied for 11th with an overall score of 93.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 306; 2. East Valley 363; 3. West Valley 365; 4. Clarkston 409; 5. Shadle Park 431
Medalist — Parker Legried (Pullman) 74.
Other Pullman individuals — T2. Trae Fredrickson 75; T2. Parker Lee 75; 4. Elliott Lee 82; T8. Rawley Larkin 86.
Clarkston individuals — T11. Caleb Daniel 93; T19. Christian Spencer 103; 22. Carson Sanders 110; 25. Deion Thorton 115;
GIRLS
Girls team scores — 1. West Valley 376; 2. Pullman 393; 3. East Valley 531.
Medalist — Melia Cerenzia (West Valley) 76.
Pullman individuals — 3. Ryliann Bednar 82; 4. Matiline Rink 90; T8. Emma Bobo 108; 10. Faith Sampson 113; 13. Alexis Hendrickson 119.
Clarkston individuals — 5. Tierny McKarcher 97; T16. Hailey Mendenhall 125.