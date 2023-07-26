Ranking the Top 10 Seahawks before camp

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

10. Running back Kenneth Walker III

Potential role in 2023: Starting tailback.