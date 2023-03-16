Ray is throwing gas again, has M’s camp buzzing

Seattle left-hander Robbie Ray is impressing at spring camp so far.

 Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. — Fighting for the franchise’s first playoff berth in two decades, the Seattle Mariners did not play well on their final road trip of the 2022 season. They lost seven of 10 games to the likes of the Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals — all sub-.500 teams — and, worst of all, they blew a nine-run lead in a 13-12 loss at Kansas City on the final day of the road swing.

Two days later, in the first game of their final homestand, they were listless in a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. It was getting ugly, and Robbie Ray had had enough.

