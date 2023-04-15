TORONTO — Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night.

