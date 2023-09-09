Rays rally from behind to defeat the Mariners

Mariners left fielder Dominic Canzone makes a catch on a fly out by Rays' Josh Lowe during a game Frida in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — René Pinto and Harold Ramírez hit two-run homers in the seventh inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Friday night.

Isaac Paredes added a solo homer in the eighth inning, his 29th of the season for the Rays, who hold a 6 ½-game lead over Seattle in the race for the top AL wild card.