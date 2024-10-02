RB Paine out for season, Cougars close to solidifying offensive line

COUGAR NOTES
Washington State coach Jake Dickert’s spirits were higher than one might have expected four days removed from the Cougars’ 45-24 loss to the now-No. 21 Boise State Broncos.
After all, the Wisconsin native’s beloved Milwaukee Brewers are in the MLB postseason and the Cougars have turned the page following two days of rest in their bye week with a return to practice Wednesday morning.
“We told the guys yesterday in the team meeting, after we wiped the film in the morning, that you’re going to tell us what kind of competitor you are,” Dickert said. “And I’ve said it since January, I think we got a team full of competitors.”
Dickert said that the process of getting better involves hard conversations about performance and effort, not only from coaches to players, but also between players themselves.
“No one likes seeing themselves do bad stuff. But more importantly, no one likes how it makes them feel,” Dickert said. “Guys need to own up to it. Some really did, and some need to work on the maturity aspect of what that takes.”
RB Dylan Paine out for the season
Senior running back Dylan Paine of Tumwater, Wash., will miss the remainder of the season following a torn ACL suffered in Boise, Dickert said.
Paine had a limited role through the first three games of the year, but excelled when called upon versus San Jose State on Sept. 20.
After getting three touches versus Portland State, Paine carried the rock six times versus San Jose State for 38 yards and two touchdowns, including three touches for 25 yards and the go-ahead score in the second overtime period.
Paine did not record a carry versus Boise State, but did tally one tackle.
The senior running back’s season-ending injury comes at a time when third-year sophomore Djouvensky Schlenbaker, the Cougars’ other power back, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Dickert had said last week that he expected Schlenbaker to play versus Boise State, but did not have an update following his second straight absence.
Paine stepped up in Schlenbaker’s first absence while true freshman Wayshawn Parker has received the bulk of the Cougars’ RB snaps, exploding onto the scene with 325 yards on 62 carries and two touchdowns this season.
Redshirt freshman Leo Pulalasi of Lakes High School in Tacoma has served as the Cougars’ backup back with 97 yards on 19 carries and a late touchdown against Boise State.
Dickert did not specify if any other running backs would receive reps or playing time in Paine’s absence, but the Cougs have four options with true freshmen Josh Joyner and Allan McKeraghan, redshirt freshman Lane Heeringa and junior Jalen Ridgeway. Ridgeway certainly boasts the most experience, having been a Coug since 2022, but Joyner generated the most buzz in camp.
Return of two starters
What may help a 4-1 Cougar squad is the return of two projected starters who have sat out all five games with injuries. Sophomore wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and junior cornerback Jamorri Colson are fully engaged with practice and expecteed to play in WSU’s next game at Fresno State at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in Fresno, Calif.
Dickert said this does not mean the two will immediately return to playing 80 snaps per game, but they will, and already have, provided a positive boost to the team.
“We need their energy. I thought they brought it today,” Dickert said. “Just really great to see them out here running. It lifts my spirits. I know that.”
Hernandez entered the season as the Cougars’ second-most experienced returning receiver. The Alhambra, Calif., native made 24 catches for 258 yards last season while playing in all 12 games.
Colson, a third-year Coug, saw his role grow last year, playing in eight games and tallying eight tackles with four passes defensed and one interception. He was projected to be a starter going into the season before suffering a broken jaw during a fall camp practice.
He rejoins the WSU secondary at a critical time in which multiple defensive backs left Boise with some degree of injury, including safeties Jackson Lataimua, Adrian Wilson and Tanner Moku and nickel Kapena Gushiken.
Dickert said he would have more concrete updates on those four Monday.
Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor has started all five games in Colson’s absence. While he has been exploited on deep routes, he has stepped up, collecting five passes defensed and two interceptions.
Team captain and starting cornerback Steve Hall said Colson’s return is a welcome one. The two DBs cemented starting roles following a 2023 season spent mostly on special teams.
“We need him back. He’s a great player; y’all gonna see very soon,” Hall said. “It’s gonna be fun to have him back. That’s our brother.”
Cougs to determine starting five along offensive line
The WSU offensive line allowed quarterback John Mateer to be sacked a season-high seven times against Boise State.
Despite the pressure, Mateer completed 26-of-37 passes for 327 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
The O-line welcomed the return of Fa’alili Fa’amoe, a team captain and WSU’s 12-game starter at right tackle last season. As Fa’amoe worked his way back into game action, he rotated with Christain Hilborn, who held down the RT post while Fa’amoe was out.
Junior Rod Tialavea started at left guard, which was Hilborn’s primary position last season.
Dickert said his staff was using the bye week to cement a starting offensive line and would announce the starting five next week.
Hilborn is the Cougars’ most experienced offensive lineman, starting each of the 30 games since 2022.
“I thought 61 (Christian Hilborn) did a really good job of bouncing inside. He’s elevated his game,” Dickert said. “Even being a three-year starter, he’s taking his game to the next level. And that’s credit to Christian and his mindset.”
QB inks NIL deal
Mateer signed a name, image and likeness deal with Northern Quest Casino near Spokane, the casino announced Wednesday. Mateer joins Ben Gregg of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team, WSU’s soon-to-be Pac-12 companion, in signing with the casino this week. Former Coug Ron Stone Jr. and former Zag Drew Timme received NIL deals from Northern Quest previously.
The Texas-born signal caller has captured the country’s attention with his 1,429 passing yards, 453 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns through five games. He racked up a WSU QB record 197 rushing yards versus Texas Tech and found the end zone with his legs twice in the Apple Cup at Lumen Field, including a dynamic 25-yard touchdown run on third-and-20.
Mateer has NIL deals with Pullman-based Miss Huddy’s BBQ, CougsFirst, CougFan.com and now Northern Quest near Spokane.
