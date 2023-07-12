The host team made a stunning comeback to claim first place overall as temperatures climbed into the 80s at the conclusion of the third and final round of the 55th Tribune Cup women’s golf tournament held Tuesday at Clarkston’s Red Wolf Golf Club.

The six-woman Red Wolf team combined for 25 1/2 points in the round under the tournament’s match-play scoring system to reach a cumulative total of 61 1/2, edging past Lewiston Golf and Country Club’s final mark of 59 1/2. Quail Ridge Golf Course came in third with 41.

