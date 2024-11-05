COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused

The Vandals are rested after a bye week, but they cannot rest on their laurels and overlook the three teams remaining on the schedule.

Call me a broken record, but all Idaho has to do to earn a bye week in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs is win its final three games.

The schedule is very manageable as Portland State, Weber State and Idaho State are a combined 9-17 this year. However, any slip up down the stretch and the Vandals can say goodbye to the potential first round bye.

Idaho was ranked seventh when the NCAA FCS Football Selection Committee released its only in-season rankings last week. It is exactly where the Vandals were ranked in the in-season ranking last year. Idaho moved up to the fourth-seed when the 2023 FCS Championship Playoffs began.

The Vandals are 6-3 on the season, but the resume is stacked. Idaho has a win against a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision (Wyoming) and earned three victories against three ranked FCS opponents (UAlbany, Abilene Christian and Northern Arizona).

The only three losses for the Vandals are against FBS No. 1 Oregon , and FCS top dogs No. 2 Montana State and No. 4 UC Davis. All three games were on the road and those three teams have a combined 26-1 record.

Simply put, the resume has been built, now is the time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.

Idaho is not going to convince the committee that they need to rise up the ranks with blowout wins over any of its final three opponents. Yes, it will be great for Vandal fans to see what their favorite team can do now that Jack Layne is healthy and the team is more rested after a week off. As far as seeding goes, it will not have any positive impact.