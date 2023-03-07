Kendrick head coach Tim Silflow raises the first place trophy after defeating Richfield in the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state championship game Saturday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Kendrick players celebrate after defeating Richfield in the Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state championship game Saturday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
After their dramatic run to the school’s first state boys basketball title in 38 years, it was only to be expected that the Kendrick Tigers would figure prominently in the Idaho Class 1A Division II All-Tournament honors released Monday.
Freshman Nathan Tweit was named tournament MVP, having scored a team-high 57 points — an average of 19 per game — over the course of last week’s state championships. Senior Jagger Hewett was named to the all-tournament first team, and juniors Ty Koepp and Hunter Taylor received honorable mentions.
That served as a fitting coda to a season in which the Tigers went 20-3 overall and 15-0 within their own size classification, losing only to larger-division foes St. Maries and Potlatch. Although their 1A DII record remained spotless in the end, their run to the title as third seeds was far from a cakewalk; Kendrick won three down-to-the-wire battles in as many days, edging Cascade 55-51, upsetting second-seeded defending champion Rockland 58-56 and finally overcoming top-seeded Richfield 59-57.
“It did feel almost like that Rockland win was the biggest one, just because it would put us into the championship game and we knew that we were going to have a chance to do it,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “I think as far as emotions, the Rockland game hit me harder. Winning the championship game for me seemed so surreal, it didn’t really sink in what happened until the next day. It was almost unbelievable.”
Over the course of the 2022-23 season, the Tigers averaged 61 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.2 steals and 10.2 assists per game as a team. Four different Kendrick individuals had double-digit scoring averages for the season — Tweit at 14.3 points-per-game, Hewett and Koepp at 13.2 apiece, and Taylor at 10.3. In addition to those four, fellow-starter Lane Clemenhagen and off-the-bench regulars like Wyatt Cook, Mason Kimberling and Brock Boyer were critical to the state title run, particularly as Kendrick pulled out all the stops to thwart skilled 6-foot-5-plus big men in Rockland’s Teague Matthews (the Idaho Class 1A Division II player of the year) and Richfield’s Kobyn Benzeval.
“The biggest key to winning a title is having that ability to sub people out and give (starters) rest, and not lose anything by doing that,” Silflow said. “Having four diferent people that could guard (Matthews) and not have anybody tired. ... I’ve preached that to these guys, that when they have a big player, don’t be afraid. Take it right at him and show you have the confidence.”
Having secured this title, Silflow hopes to start a basketball dynasty to run parallel to the one Kendrick already has in place in football, where the Tigers (headed largely by the same group of athletes) are back-to-back reigning state champions. Only one starter — Hewett — graduates from this year’s young team, though his well-rounded excellence will leave big shoes to fill.
Hewett passed the 1,000-career-point milestone midway through the season and rounded things out with a total of 1,192. A standout on both offense and defense, he averaged 6.2 steals per game, ranking 11th nationally among high school boys basketball players listed on MaxPreps.com. Hewett further provided a team-high six assists per game, and added a half-dozen double-doubles to the stat sheets over the course of the season.
Koepp, who leads the team in rebounds, would have reached the millennium scoring mark himself had he not missed his final free throw attempt of the state title game. He currently sits at 999 career points, ripe to enter quadruple-digit territory early next season. Tweit converted 48% of his field goal attempts through his remarkable freshman season and scored 312 points in all, laying ample groundwork for a possible thousand-plus career of his own.
“The future’s definitely bright,” Silflow said. “I’m really excited with the direction and think it’s going to be a fun next couple years.”