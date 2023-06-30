Washington State University Deputy Director of Athletics Mitch Straub, left, poses for a photo with new baseball head coach Nathan Choate during his introductory press conference on Thursday inside the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State University Deputy Director of Athletics Mitch Straub, left, poses for a photo with new baseball head coach Nathan Choate during his introductory press conference on Thursday inside the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field in Pullman.
Washington State University’s new baseball head coach Nathan Choate speaks to the crowd during his introductory press conference on Thursday inside the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field in Pullman.
PULLMAN — Luminaries like Butch the Cougar, school administrators, and dozens of students and alumni were in attendance Thursday at the Gesa Field Press Box as Washington State University formally introduced Nathan Choate as the 18th coach to helm its baseball program.
Choate comes to WSU from Loyola Marymount of Los Angeles, Calif., where he coached four seasons and oversaw a West Coast Conference title this spring, garnering coach of the year recognition for his efforts. The Lions finished the season 29-24 overall with a 21-6 conference record.
During his four year stint, he posted an 85-103 overall record while finishing 48-33 in the West Coast Conference.
The 44-year-old who once pitched for Cal Poly was out on the recruiting trail when he was contacted about the opening with the Cougars. He recalls that his wife Lori’s first question when told about the opportunity was, “Can you win there?”
Choate answered in the affirmative.
“I think there’s a lot of resources here,” he said at the press conference. “That’s the thing I want the players to understand: That we are here to win. I believe that in my heart of hearts, that you can win here if you get the right people.”
The Yorba Linda, Calif., native is taking over for Brian Green, who left the program to take the head coaching gig at Wichita State on June 6.
Green posted an overall record of 91-79 during his four-year tenure. His struggles mostly came in Pac-12 play where he went 35-54 overall.
The Cougars improved their win total each season under Green’s leadership but dropped more conference games as the years passed.
Winning on a high level has been a reality for WSU baseball, but not for some time now; the Cougs have not reached the NCAA tournament since 2010. Choate takes over a program which went 29-23 overall and 10-19 in Pac-12 play this past spring in a season punctuated by an 0-3 series against Stanford.
“They want us to get back to winning ways,” he said. “That’s the challenge; it’s a big challenge, but I love the challenge.”
As he stepped into the new role, Choate proclaimed his “attitude of gratitude” for the impressive facilities and resources at his disposal, adding the New Testament aphorism that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” He espoused a humble approach recognizing that the team is more than its current figurehead and emphasizing the need to earn the respect of the players, four of whom (Giordano Mezzomo, Jacob Morrow, Grant Taylor and Jack Lee) were in attendance.
“It’s not my program,” he said. “It’s our program.”
