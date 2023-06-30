PULLMAN — Luminaries like Butch the Cougar, school administrators, and dozens of students and alumni were in attendance Thursday at the Gesa Field Press Box as Washington State University formally introduced Nathan Choate as the 18th coach to helm its baseball program.

Choate comes to WSU from Loyola Marymount of Los Angeles, Calif., where he coached four seasons and oversaw a West Coast Conference title this spring, garnering coach of the year recognition for his efforts. The Lions finished the season 29-24 overall with a 21-6 conference record.

