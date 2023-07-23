Rodgers takes lead in Barracuda Championship

Patrick Rodgers putts on the ninth green during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Patrick Rodgers scored eight points Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.

Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

