SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won their eighth straight game Friday night as Luis Castillo and three relievers combined on a four-hitter in a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Cal Raleigh launched an early two-run shot and Ty France also went deep for the Mariners, who hammered the top team in the American League and pulled within a half-game of Toronto for the final AL wild card.

